Merab should've been DQ'd for trying to fight Sean's Corner at the beginning of the Fight.



If you don't want to Fight the Fighter, then you quit. Merab quit.



But Herb was trying to keep the fight going, even when Merab was not. So Blessed Herb corrected the bizarre opening to keep the Main Fight more on track.



Also, Herb and other Refs do a lot more Action Warnings when they are Reffing other Organizations.