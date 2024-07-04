  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Great fight the sherbros might miss

Just wanted to give a heads up, as I know it's not the most popular show and people avoid watching it.

But on the recent episode of this year's season of TUF (episode 5), the fight featured in it was a very fun one. If it were in the UFC, it would be a contender for FOTY.

Thought I'd let you guys know so you don't miss it, and can skip through the episodes you don't want to watch etc.
 
Actually thanks cause i cant sit through tuf anymore. so i might go watch it.
 
