Great Combos.

Originally i was thinking of great food combinations, only two things in the combo, but maybe non-food combos too.

Pastry and mashed potato...............unbelievable!
Thinly sliced banana and vanilla ice cream, yum, yum. It's good with any flavour ice cream, but for me vanilla and banana is the best.
Chips[french fries for Americans] and gravy!!!!

Any others?
 
Plum wine and Geishas, I'm feeling a bit more exotic and decadent, than the usual coke and hookers.......
 
