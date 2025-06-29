Great card tonight! Too bad UFC 318 Looks borderline unwatchable

Rampage_Jackson
im gay
@red
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2006
- Messages
- 9,154
- Reaction score
- 3,680
Back to the bullshit with 318. Seriously what the fuck is that piece of shit?
Are they adding another fight or is that it?Back to the bullshit with 318. Seriously what the fuck is that piece of shit?
This card over-delivered but it was not stacked on paper by any means.Because 317 is the ifw ppv. They stack it. They always put lackluster ppv surrounding marquee events.
I'm sure they'll add more last minute thats like their whole thing lately. As I recall this card last night had a few fights added last minute as well.Are they adding another fight or is that it?
Yea it was below part for IFW. It turned out above average in performanceThis card over-delivered but it was not stacked on paper by any means.
Tracy Cortez vs AraujoOne of the best cards of the year so far.
Not about the star power as much as it was the fights. The fights were amazing and we were blessed with an Easy FOTY candidate. Shouldn’t even have to mention what fight that was
I've literally never heard of the comain event guys and neither had a wiki page and I had no clue Michael Johnson still fights and he's in the main card and so is Costa who's last win was 2022 against cockhold and is 1-4 in the last 5 years...... Wtf is this shit? Oh and also max vs Dustin 3 makes no fucking sense considering dusting is 2-0 so if max wins do we need to do 3 more for a best out of 5?Back to the bullshit with 318. Seriously what the fuck is that piece of shit?
MAYBE?!?!Desperately needed, this year has been rough. On paper it was kinda weak for a IFW card but it played out really well. Might be the best card of the year so far.
Haha, only if you put Worst in front of FOTY.Tracy Cortez vs Araujo
The no wiki page shit makes zero sense. You are a billion dollar company and anyone can become a wikipedia editor. If you sign a guy have someone make him a fucking page you hacks.I've literally never heard of the comain event guys and neither had a wiki page and I had no clue Michael Johnson still fights and he's in the main card and so is Costa who's last win was 2022 against cockhold and is 1-4 in the last 5 years...... Wtf is this shit? Oh and also max vs Dustin 3 makes no fucking sense considering dusting is 2-0 so if max wins do we need to do 3 more for a best out of 5?
It's actuslly quite a high bar to get your own page. It would likely be deleted, should one be made.The no wiki page shit makes zero sense. You are a billion dollar company and anyone can become a wikipedia editor. If you sign a guy have someone make him a fucking page you hacks.
Interesting. Seems really retarded lolIt's actuslly quite a high bar to get your own page. It would likely be deleted, should one be made.
View attachment 1101862
View attachment 1101865