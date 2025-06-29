Great card tonight! Too bad UFC 318 Looks borderline unwatchable

Because 317 is the ifw ppv. They stack it. They always put lackluster ppv surrounding marquee events.
 
Dana White happy as fuck tonight. Payton Talbott won and is back on track and renewed hype, Joshua Van is bringing excitement to the Flyweight division and again another exciting fighter with star potential and Ilia produces another masterclass.
 
I hadn't noticed they added PITBULL VS DAN IGE as the co main. Ok I TAKE IT ALL BACK. EVENT SAVED

no seriously what in the FUCK is that
 
One of the best cards of the year so far.

Not about the star power as much as it was the fights. The fights were amazing and we were blessed with an Easy FOTY candidate. Shouldn’t even have to mention what fight that was
 
Back to the bullshit with 318. Seriously what the fuck is that piece of shit?
I've literally never heard of the comain event guys and neither had a wiki page and I had no clue Michael Johnson still fights and he's in the main card and so is Costa who's last win was 2022 against cockhold and is 1-4 in the last 5 years...... Wtf is this shit? Oh and also max vs Dustin 3 makes no fucking sense considering dusting is 2-0 so if max wins do we need to do 3 more for a best out of 5?
 
The no wiki page shit makes zero sense. You are a billion dollar company and anyone can become a wikipedia editor. If you sign a guy have someone make him a fucking page you hacks.
 
Definitely a great night of fights. Didn't feel ripped off because I actually paid for this one
 
There's 4 fun fights on main . Not really ppv worthy fights but they should be bangers. The first fight is a WTF. On fen e in ordering this . I order most tho.
 
