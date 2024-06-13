  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Great actors and their acting ability weaknesses

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,675
Reaction score
43,374
Jack Nicholson - Virtually plays himself in many of his roles. Lacks versatility.
Marlon Brando - Probably his only weakness is comedy.
Robert De Niro - Plays virtually the same character in many of his films.
Daniel Day-Lewis - Apparently can't do comedy, although a lot of his iconic roles have comedic attributes.

Please add more if you like.
 
lsa said:
Rob Schneider
acting in general
Click to expand...

tumblr_m38zwyPx3M1r4gei2o4_400.gif
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
What's your thoughts on Jim Carrey?
Click to expand...

I like him and most of his movies. I grew up watching him and laughed all the way through the 90s.

I think he is the one exception to what I initially said about physical comedians, he rocked it in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Also, the Beck song from the soundtrack is fantastically moody:



Great tune.
 
Daniel Day Lewis - The Floyd Mayweather of acting - Far too selective , sporadic working once a year and thus makes it easier to look like the great. Had he been more active he’d have a less impressive resume.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Jack Nicholson - Virtually plays himself in many of his roles. Lacks versatility.
Marlon Brando - Probably his only weakness is comedy.
Robert De Niro - Plays virtually the same character in many of his films.
Daniel Day-Lewis - Apparently can't do comedy, although a lot of his iconic roles have comedic attributes.

Please add more if you like.
Click to expand...

The thing about De Niro is not true. He has clearly branched out since the early days. He is known for playing the toughy guy mobster role but he has done many different type of characters famously so such as taxi driver, raging bull, the intern, and Focker trilogy.
 
Al Pacino, tends to "overact" in some of his roles.

hooah-alpacino.gif
 
"Plays themselves in every movie"
And
"Great ACTor"

Is just a smidge contradictory... no?
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Jack Nicholson - Virtually plays himself in many of his roles. Lacks versatility.
Marlon Brando - Probably his only weakness is comedy.
Robert De Niro - Plays virtually the same character in many of his films.
Daniel Day-Lewis - Apparently can't do comedy, although a lot of his iconic roles have comedic attributes.

Please add more if you like.
Click to expand...
Leo - weak/young voice and lack of gravitas
Ben Stiller - went full retard
 
Thrawn33 said:
Forgive my ignorance at comedy genres but would that include Robin Williams and Steve Carell?

Because both of them had some non comedic roles and did very well.
Click to expand...

Hmmm... I'm not sure if I would consider them physical comedians.

I was thinking more along the lines of: Chris Farley, Jim Belushi, Will Ferrell. Who I love, mind you.

But, I'm open to having my mind changed. Because you are right, Robin Williams was just a next-level talent.
 
There is only so much an actor or actress can do in front of a camera.

You either have presence or you do not.

Brando could have been funny. He just never tried or had a comedic mentor.
 
Meryl Streep overacts and it's annoying.

I can see the appeal in roles like Deer Hunter and Sophie's Choice. But now she seems like she has to one-up herself.

You can see the try-hardness in this pic below. Every role is now how she can outdo the previous and I think it's become her weakness.

MV5BMjEwOTU3NTkxMV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwOTE4NjQ3MDE@._V1_.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Movie scenes that changed acting forever.
Replies
14
Views
453
Aegon Spengler
Aegon Spengler
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Which group of actors is the most talented bunch?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
-sin-
-sin-
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Who's the 5 most intense actors based on their performances on screen?
2
Replies
24
Views
807
Madmick
Madmick
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Which group of actors is the most talented bunch? (The Finals)
2
Replies
28
Views
785
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,379
Messages
55,688,871
Members
174,896
Latest member
osk

Share this page

Back
Top