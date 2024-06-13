Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jack Nicholson - Virtually plays himself in many of his roles. Lacks versatility.
Marlon Brando - Probably his only weakness is comedy.
Robert De Niro - Plays virtually the same character in many of his films.
Daniel Day-Lewis - Apparently can't do comedy, although a lot of his iconic roles have comedic attributes.
Please add more if you like.
