Greasegate 2.0: Ankalaevs coach accuses Pereira of greasing to stop takedowns

https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/mag...e-fight-he-had-some-substance-smeared-on-him/

“To be honest, the plan from the beginning was to engage in wrestling — get close, in the clinch, wear him down,” Magomedov said. “But, when Magomed pushed him to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira had some kind of substance on him. If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case.

“The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up,” he added. “That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterward that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”

“Let’s not forget that Glover Teixeira is a veteran of the game and knows all the tricks,” Magomedov concluded.




13/13 stuffed takedowns is a bit fishy, no?
 
@HHJ thoughts?
hq720.jpg
 
Isn’t the point of greasing to make yourself slippery.
 
Greasy ass cheaters
 
RockyLockridge said:
you're right and you're already calling another man daddy which is concerning to happen so quick
Click to expand...
Much like Alex, ya just gonna have to sit there and take it.
 
