Shev has seemed to be the more technical of the 2 by quite a bit but Grasso's willingness to fight in a dog fight at all times and attack in high combinations seems to really break Shev's game down and make her uncomfortable to the point she starts making big mistakes. Grasso takes a while to figure some of Shev's tools out but unlike Shev's other opponents she can make the required adjustments if Shev gets too repetitive.



If Shev gets a 3rd fight she needs to find ways to slow the fight down to her pace and she did a good job of it in the rematch by switching stances, leading the fight, being less counter orientated and landing her own heavy jab from different angles but Grasso was still able to make it ugly enough to get the draw.