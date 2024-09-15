GrAPpLiNG iS fiGThINg bRO Ur a caSUAL

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,826
Reaction score
9,131
This has become one of the most annoying fans of mma in recent memory. It's like we're supposed to dickride every fighter and if we find them to be boring then that automatically means we don't have the nuanced expertise and knowledge to understand what they're doing and how they're effective.. NO MOTHER FUCKER, THEY'RE JUST BORING!!

There's a big difference between a highly technical, and consequential grappler who can and will consistently grapple to advance position, get a sub, and punish you with ground n pound and a grappler like Merab who not only uses shear force and physicality with minimal technique, but also just holds for as long as possible to score points.
We know what wrestling and grappling is, but you "mma experts" and "real fans" forgot what fighting is. That isn't fighting. And, when you aren't fighting, some fight fans might find you BORING.

Just want to make sure that distinction is clear. I love and appreciate grappling and dominant wrestlers. But real grapplers, who wanna finish the fight, not wet blankets. Merab can take Sean down 900 times and not get his back, what kinda grappler is that. FOH.

I don't like this
1000015536.png
 
I dont think wrestling is boring, just that is really exploits the flaws in scoring.

Sean got wrecked tonight but I am still salty Aldo lost to Merab after going like 1/26 in takedowns....There is just no reality he should have won that fight and it also basically stopped Aldo's last run which annoyed me
 
SuperAlly said:
SALTY SUGA FANS ASSEMBLE!
Click to expand...
There's nothing to be salty about. I'm a fan of a long list of fighters, and while Sean is one of them, that means nothing to me. I just think the distinction between real grapplers and blankets isn't made enough and needs to be discussed, is all.
 
TS dickrides every single caucasus grappler but then hates on Merab… I wonder why? I wonder what seperates Merab from all other fighters TS loves..?


Can somebody help?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Legendary Scarface
Is Umar the final MMA Archtype
Replies
17
Views
149
TheBulge
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,375
Messages
56,193,905
Members
175,101
Latest member
oblong Salami

Share this page

Back
Top