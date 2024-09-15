GrAPpLiNG iS fiGThINg bRO Ur a caSUAL

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2019
- Messages
- 6,826
- Reaction score
- 9,131
This has become one of the most annoying fans of mma in recent memory. It's like we're supposed to dickride every fighter and if we find them to be boring then that automatically means we don't have the nuanced expertise and knowledge to understand what they're doing and how they're effective.. NO MOTHER FUCKER, THEY'RE JUST BORING!!
There's a big difference between a highly technical, and consequential grappler who can and will consistently grapple to advance position, get a sub, and punish you with ground n pound and a grappler like Merab who not only uses shear force and physicality with minimal technique, but also just holds for as long as possible to score points.
We know what wrestling and grappling is, but you "mma experts" and "real fans" forgot what fighting is. That isn't fighting. And, when you aren't fighting, some fight fans might find you BORING.
Just want to make sure that distinction is clear. I love and appreciate grappling and dominant wrestlers. But real grapplers, who wanna finish the fight, not wet blankets. Merab can take Sean down 900 times and not get his back, what kinda grappler is that. FOH.
I don't like this
