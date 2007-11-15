Jay,



The one your talking about getting, I've heard isn't that great for sub drilling. If you search hard enough, there's a little review on it in the Gear forum. Also, while it won't seem like it, 130lb of dead weight is going to be really rough to drill subs on . It really is too heavy. And a grappling dummy will be what you make of it. If you lazy, etc, you won't use it, you'll find excuses not to. If you're dedicated, then you'll find ways to make it work.