Grappling Dummy?

Anyone here use a grappling or wrestling dummy?

I've wanted one for some time now, and am getting a Combat Sports wrestling dummy (130lbs) for practicing some takedowns, some ground-n-pound drills, and maybe some other solo drills.

Question I've is, anyone here use such a dummy? Especially for technical (non-striking) drills? If so, care to share, or how it's affected your game?
 
I have the grappling dummy made by pro boxing gear. It is the 130 pound one that is about $500 at the OTM store. It is great for doing drills, ground and pound, and working on some techniques in your spare time when there is no one else around. There are limitations to what you can do with them.

Here is a video on some techniques you can do. I thought the video was pretty good as to what techniques you can work on.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0unUBxf8fE
 
Jay,

The one your talking about getting, I've heard isn't that great for sub drilling. If you search hard enough, there's a little review on it in the Gear forum. Also, while it won't seem like it, 130lb of dead weight is going to be really rough to drill subs on . It really is too heavy. And a grappling dummy will be what you make of it. If you lazy, etc, you won't use it, you'll find excuses not to. If you're dedicated, then you'll find ways to make it work.
 
