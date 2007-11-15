Grappling Dummy?

JayElliott
Anyone here use a grappling or wrestling dummy?
I've wanted one for some time now, and am getting a Combat Sports wrestling dummy (130lbs) for practicing some takedowns, some ground-n-pound drills, and maybe some other solo drills.
Question I've is, anyone here use such a dummy? Especially for technical (non-striking) drills? If so, care to share, or how it's affected your game?
