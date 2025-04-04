News Grant vs Santos OFF

Punish Romious for missing weight and have Grant fight Chang Ho Lee, that would be the fair thing to do...
 
Sucks bad for Grant, he's 39 now, and the clock's ticking.

His lazy ass 30 year old opponent has now withdrawn from 3 straight fights and hasn't fought since Jun 2023 - when he had to be rebooked against Johnny Munoz Jr because he withdrew from that fight previously as well.

He's also like 2-1 since 2019.

Cut this fuckin' bum and get Davey an opponent for next week.
 
Siver! said:
All this. Read my mind on all fronts.
 
Does anyone actually have any theories on the recent uptick of last minute pull outs? Never seen anything like it.
 
