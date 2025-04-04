DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 6,110
- Reaction score
- 8,512
All this. Read my mind on all fronts.Sucks bad for Grant, he's 39 now, and the clock's ticking.
His lazy ass 30 year old opponent has now withdrawn from 3 straight fights and hasn't fought since Jun 2023 - when he had to be rebooked against Johnny Munoz Jr because he withdrew from that fight previously as well.
He's also like 2-1 since 2019.
Cut this fuckin' bum and get Davey an opponent for next week.