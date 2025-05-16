Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 844
- Reaction score
- 1,209
I was looking up some fighters and realized that I never think about Grant Dawson, in spite of his awesome record.
He's 11-1-1 in the UFC, with his only loss being to Bobby Knuckles and a draw to Ricky Glenn.
If you include his amateur record the guys 31-2-1 with only 5 of those wins being decisions. Thats pretty amazing when you think about it.
I know the dude isn't the most exciting fighter but he sure is effective.
He's 11-1-1 in the UFC, with his only loss being to Bobby Knuckles and a draw to Ricky Glenn.
If you include his amateur record the guys 31-2-1 with only 5 of those wins being decisions. Thats pretty amazing when you think about it.
I know the dude isn't the most exciting fighter but he sure is effective.