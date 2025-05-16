Grant Dawson

I was looking up some fighters and realized that I never think about Grant Dawson, in spite of his awesome record.

He's 11-1-1 in the UFC, with his only loss being to Bobby Knuckles and a draw to Ricky Glenn.

If you include his amateur record the guys 31-2-1 with only 5 of those wins being decisions. Thats pretty amazing when you think about it.

I know the dude isn't the most exciting fighter but he sure is effective.
 
Bobby Knuckles never fought at Lightweight


whatcha-doin.webp
 
Ares Black said:
His loss to Bobby Green was devastating for any hype he had built up. I was absolutely shocked.
Anyone can get caught but it was his reaction that was worrying, the way he quickly went to turtle up mode. I can't remember but maybe he's never had to be a proper nail in any of his fights before.
 
He's a very hard guy to be hyped about, as his style is very unfriendly on the eye. He is good though and seems quite a decent guy as well.
 
prime_lobov said:
He lost to “King” Green via KO. A guy with zero KO power and who recently gets brutally knocked out or choked unconscious every time he steps into the cage. IMO this forever tarnishes Grant’s career and he should retire.
Islam got slept by Adriano Martins, GSP beaten into submission by Matt Serra bro, shit happens.

But Grant to me is like a novelty fighter. When guys are one dimensional like that, I have a sick fetish for putting them against each other. Dawson vs Gregor would've been so cool, now I would settle for Dawson and Gamrot.
 
They gave him a shopworn bum in a main event and he got knocked out... that got him derailed.

He needs to sign for a fight ASAP. He is 31, hasnt fought since january and has nothing booked.
 
I like the grant dawson's of the world because almost no one can beat them, and when a douchey fighter comes along and annoys everyone, ufc can match the douche against the dawson and everyone wins.
 
Grant Dawson has 9th highest top control time in the UFC and a case can be made for him not even being in his prime, that’s kinda crazy when you consider the other names on the list are long time vets and legends like GSP.

Also he’s never lost a fight that’s gone past 40 seconds lol
 
