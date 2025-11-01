GrandPacquiao soon / Manny's other boxer son is the new Sexyama?

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 14,200
- Reaction score
- 13,881
Manny's firstborn with Jinkee is an expectant father.
************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Thirst tweets over Emman is all over PH social media.
MANILA, Philippines–Lightweight prospect Eman Bacosa kept his record unblemished in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila 2” on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.
Bacosa, the son of Manny Pacquiao, beat Bohol native Nico Salado by unanimous decision, 58-55 twice and 60-53.
The 21-year-old Bacosa, a fan favorite, hiked his record to 7-0 with four knockouts.
Bacosa has unenviably big shoes to fill, carrying the name of his famous father, who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.
Living up to the eight-division champion’s legacy, however, is not something he’s paying attention to this early in his career.
Emman is Manny's son out of his marriage with Jinkee. He didn't have as close of a relationship with Manny growing up like his other kids had but Manny is major supportive has showed up to several of his fight including this one.
************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
Thirst tweets over Emman is all over PH social media.
MANILA, Philippines–Lightweight prospect Eman Bacosa kept his record unblemished in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila 2” on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.
Bacosa, the son of Manny Pacquiao, beat Bohol native Nico Salado by unanimous decision, 58-55 twice and 60-53.
The 21-year-old Bacosa, a fan favorite, hiked his record to 7-0 with four knockouts.
Bacosa has unenviably big shoes to fill, carrying the name of his famous father, who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.
Living up to the eight-division champion’s legacy, however, is not something he’s paying attention to this early in his career.
Emman is Manny's son out of his marriage with Jinkee. He didn't have as close of a relationship with Manny growing up like his other kids had but Manny is major supportive has showed up to several of his fight including this one.
Last edited: