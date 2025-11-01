GrandPacquiao soon / Manny's other boxer son is the new Sexyama?

Manny's firstborn with Jinkee is an expectant father.

1762705444528.png


Thirst tweets over Emman is all over PH social media.
1761969313348.png


MANILA, Philippines–Lightweight prospect Eman Bacosa kept his record unblemished in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila 2” on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Bacosa, the son of Manny Pacquiao, beat Bohol native Nico Salado by unanimous decision, 58-55 twice and 60-53.

The 21-year-old Bacosa, a fan favorite, hiked his record to 7-0 with four knockouts.

Bacosa has unenviably big shoes to fill, carrying the name of his famous father, who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Living up to the eight-division champion’s legacy, however, is not something he’s paying attention to this early in his career.


Emman is Manny's son out of his marriage with Jinkee. He didn't have as close of a relationship with Manny growing up like his other kids had but Manny is major supportive has showed up to several of his fight including this one.


screenshot-2024-03-26-at-91553am-1711418477.jpg


eman-and-manny-1-1711418475.jpeg
 
Apparently Eman Bacosa is 1/4th Japanese because his maternal grandad is a full Japanese ethnic. Eman knows how to speak, read and write in Nihonggo at a basic level. Japacquiao.
 
#SexPac just signed a talent deal with one of the two largest TV network/talent agencies in the Philippines, GMA7, the same media outlet where Manny had his failed sitcom Show Me The Manny.

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao is now a Sparkle artist

Sparkle GMA Artist Center has a new talent on its roster, and netizens are already swooning over his charm online. From being a young boxer, the son of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao has officially stepped into the world of showbiz. He formally signed a contract...
Eman Bacosa Pacquiao is now a Sparkle artist​


Sparkle GMA Artist Center has a new talent on its roster, and netizens are already swooning over his charm online.

From being a young boxer, the son of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao has officially stepped into the world of showbiz. He formally signed a contract with Sparkle on Wednesday, November 19, at the GMA Network Center building.

Present at the contract signing were Executive Vice President and CFO GMA Network Inc. Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Network Senior Vice President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle GMA Artist Center First Vice President Joy Marcelo, Assistant Vice President, Talent Imaging and Marketing Sparkle GMA Artist Center Jenny B. Donato, along with the young boxer's mother, Joanna Bacosa Dino.

1200_675_emcon_-20251119151320.jpg
 
It's now common to see Eman interacting with some of the most famous celebrities in the Philippines.

 
