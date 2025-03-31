International GrandPa Musk and the family History!

As Elon moves to openly embrace his roots and move the US more towards the South African model of apartheid and fascism we know he comes by it honestly.

His grandfather, in the 1930's was the main person behind a push to replace the Canadian and US systems of government with a fascist one that implement an apartheid type fascist system aligned with Hitler's nazi movement in Germany.

These are not 'claims' and are based on his actual espoused political positions and what he was pursuing openly before seeing S.Africa moving in that direction and deciding to move his family there to support that movement to a successful conclusion.

Elon Musk’s Family History in South Africa Reveals Ties to Apartheid & Neo-Nazi Movements






Did Trump merely open up an avenue for Elon to openly embrace the positions he grew up with, and to try and accomplish and complete the work his grandfather began?
 
Musk should be punished and profiled because of who his grandfather was. Seems like a reasonable idea. Link me to your ancestry page so I can figure out what to blame you for.
 
I guess every German is a Nazi going by TS logic. Any Germans in here care to admit they are Nazi's?
 
Seano said:
Musk should be punished and profiled because of who his grandfather was. Seems like a reasonable idea. Link me to your ancestry page so I can figure out what to blame you for.
It is more like 'once Musk is publicly taking actions that follow in the foot steps of his grandfather and father, we should recognize that'.

IDGETKTFO said:
I guess every German is a Nazi going by TS logic. Any Germans in here care to admit they are Nazi's?
Every german who follows the same path as their Nazi ancestors yes.
 
ChosenOne said:
It is more like 'once Musk is publicly taking actions that follow in the foot steps of his grandfather and father, we should recognize that'.
I'm really glad you folks have tripled down on the "nazi,nazi,nazi" stuff. It really helps normal folks to see how mentally broken people like you are and want to disassociate themselves with this sort of lunacy.
 
Seano said:
I'm really glad you folks have tripled down on the "nazi,nazi,nazi" stuff. It really helps normal folks to see how mentally broken people like you are and want to disassociate themselves with this sort of lunacy.
And i am glad that merely speaking to the actual history of Elons grandfather as a Nazi sympathizer who pursued paths to try and over throw and replace the Canadian gov't with a fascist, apartheid one aligned with Naziism's shows how rustled you magats get at any examination of REAL history.

The lunacy you show in thinking history is irrelevant shows how broken you people are.
 
ChosenOne said:
And i am glad that merely speaking to the actual history of Elons grandfather as a Nazi sympathizer who pursued paths to try and over throw and replace the Canadian gov't with a fascist, apartheid one aligned with Naziism's shows how rustled you magats get at any examination of REAL history.

The lunacy you show in thinking history is irrelevant shows how broken you people are.
Get a life, guy. Is this all you have, calling people Nazi's on the internet?
 
Give me a single example of musk doing anything nazi like.

Before you out yourself as a complete moron and go with the arm wave or supporting AfD, if that is your angle, we can then post the video of half the democratic party doing the same move, we can then point out the massive support the AfD receives so if you want to claim that a near majority of German citizens are Nazis...
 
Wow, amazing how this family history was hidden all until he became more openly right wing.

I’m not watching that shit but I bet it claims his dad was some diamond mine king in the 70’s and 80’s lol
 
Seano said:
Get a life, guy. Is this all you have, calling people Nazi's on the internet?
Get a life guy. Pointing out a persons family history =/= calling that person a Nazi.

Try to be smarter and less of snowflake crybaby tearing up and saying 'how dare you speak of his family history'.
 
Lycandroid said:
Give me a single example of musk doing anything nazi like.

Before you out yourself as a complete moron and go with the arm wave or supporting AfD, if that is your angle, we can then post the video of half the democratic party doing the same move, we can then point out the massive support the AfD receives so if you want to claim that a near majority of German citizens are Nazis...
You go first and prove to me you can both read and comprehend what you read.

Quote a SINGLE EXAMPLE of me saying Elon did anything 'nazi like'?

Go...

And note, that you cannot and have already outed yourself as a complete moron.
 
I understand many of the criticisms of elon, but the Nazi stuff is getting cringe. Trump or Elon don't fit into that criteria, for multiple reasons
 
Captain Tenneal said:
I understand many of the criticisms of elon, but the Nazi stuff is getting cringe. Trump or Elon don't fit into that criteria, for multiple reasons
Agreed.

This thread is not about calling Elon a nazi of even suggesting he is a Nazi.

it is about speaking to what may have informed him in his early life view, growing up with a grandfather and father who embraced a number of things from Nazi'ism, to fascism, to apartheid.

If you have a friend today who is a white nationalist and he grew up in a home with a father who was a KKK grandmaster, and you use that to inform your view of him that DOES NOT mean you are saying he also in the KKK or even supports the KKK.

But a smart person would NOT ignore how those influences may have directed him towards his own outcome of becoming a white nationalist.
 
ChosenOne said:
You go first and prove to me you can both read and comprehend what you read.

Quote a SINGLE EXAMPLE of me saying Elon did anything 'nazi like'?

Go...

And note, that you cannot and have already outed yourself as a complete moron.
heavily implying he is a nazi and then running away in your piss filled diaper and hiding behind "i never actually said he was a nazi" is just about the most cowardly pathetic argument one can make.

At least have some balls and stand up for what you believe even if its fucking retarded.
 
@ChosenOne is so fucking edgy.

He isn't claiming Elon is a Nazi. He's, "just asking questions"
 
