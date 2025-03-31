As Elon moves to openly embrace his roots and move the US more towards the South African model of apartheid and fascism we know he comes by it honestly.His grandfather, in the 1930's was the main person behind a push to replace the Canadian and US systems of government with a fascist one that implement an apartheid type fascist system aligned with Hitler's nazi movement in Germany.These are not 'claims' and are based on his actual espoused political positions and what he was pursuing openly before seeing S.Africa moving in that direction and deciding to move his family there to support that movement to a successful conclusion.Did Trump merely open up an avenue for Elon to openly embrace the positions he grew up with, and to try and accomplish and complete the work his grandfather began?