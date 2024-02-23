Grandma Jeans w/Fupa on display - Is this the worst fashion trend for younger women?

How sexy does this look?

0c489cc1ca447fe386de16f5e3fe4ba3-generation-z-77028038.jpg
 
High Wasted jeans are ugly as fuck even on fit women. If they are packing the fupa into it, fucking gross. But that trend is still not as bad as the jeans off the ass for men.

1708717641207.png
 
Grandma/mom jeans look terrible, especially on hot girls since they hide away their ass-ets

To be fair, girls with fupa the size of nursing kangaroos don't look good in pretty much anything. Just be glad they are not low ride jeans

f265056818da0d8529d71697d4b2c172.jpg
 
I love high rise pants because I’m old now and they’re comfy. But I cover them up with a long shirt or jacket so I don’t look like a total fashion travesty.
 
There's a weird trend of fat women dressing as if they aren't fat. I single out women because I don't see so many fat men walking around in gym shorts or muscle shirts. Yeah, it happens, but far less often than I see a woman that's easily 60 pounds overweight and wearing a short shirt that displays the midriff.

I don't particularly care, it's just that it's kinda weird since it seems mostly a western thing. The whole body positivity angle. Do whatever you want. I actually kind of prefer it because at least they're upfront about it and what you see is what you get. I'm no prize or anything, but more than once I've been absolutely shocked at how different a woman's body can look once the clothes come off and all the prep has been removed.
 
If they like it is ok she knows people that do not like that fashing will not go after them those tjat lile how theybdress will go after them
 
I've always called it a gunt. Why do we need to create new words for things?

Anyways it looks like they're wearing depends (adult diapers). So we're just going to McDonald's and I get a double bj and titties. They keep their pants on though.
 
Those chicks would look awful regardless of what they wear.
 
