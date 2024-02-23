Grandma Jeans w/Fupa on display - Is this the worst fashion trend for younger women?

There's a weird trend of fat women dressing as if they aren't fat. I single out women because I don't see so many fat men walking around in gym shorts or muscle shirts. Yeah, it happens, but far less often than I see a woman that's easily 60 pounds overweight and wearing a short shirt that displays the midriff.



I don't particularly care, it's just that it's kinda weird since it seems mostly a western thing. The whole body positivity angle. Do whatever you want. I actually kind of prefer it because at least they're upfront about it and what you see is what you get. I'm no prize or anything, but more than once I've been absolutely shocked at how different a woman's body can look once the clothes come off and all the prep has been removed.