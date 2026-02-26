Law Grand Rapids mayor calls for police k9 to be put down, calls gun ownership shameful, during community meeting about justified police shooting

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
34,549
Reaction score
22,741
Wow. The first part of this that I saw was where he basically said that police needed to “put down” their k-9 after it bit an armed man. He said “if my dog did that-I would put him down.”

So, naturally, I looked into it more. A man, Da’Quain Johnson.was reported to be riding a bike while armed with a handgun. He didn’t stop despite the flashing lights and he attempts to jump off his bike at his apartment complex and run but he falls. A police k9 is sent in and secures one arm but he is still flailing-which I would expect from a guy with a dog on his other arm. But the officer sees a gun in his other hand and starts yelling to drop the gun and according to the body cam transcript-the officer says the barrel was pointed at him when he fired. It’s a hectic scene-there are also bystander videos but nothing is crystal clear-all that is clear is that he fled police, was armed with a gun while on both parole and out on bond and was a felon and had a pending drug dealing case. What all that means is that he got out of prison as a felon-so he gets out on parole. Gets rearrested and gets out on bond-then, rides around town on a bike while armed.
But of course, mom and the community say he had a heart of gold and was a good father to all his kids and was a good guy-yeah, a repeat criminal with a firearm. But mom says he was executed in the back of the head and had dog bites on his arm and neck and “they executed my baby.” So marches and protests happen- it at least the police are fighting back a bit to once by releasing video but can’t release all of it because it shows the shooting and when he is rolled over and the gun is underneath him, it shows blood according to one source I read.
But I expect all of that when a thug gets shot by police. It’s like the community can’t help themselves-you have a felon with a firearm get shot by police and you’re angry, but if he had shot someone else with that gun-they get mad at police for not stopping it before it happened.
Here’s where it gets really fucking stupid-the fucking mayor and his comments about all of this.


Here is the quote on police k-9s: On the use of police dogs, LaGrand said: "It is time that we ask, what are dogs good for. Like if you need a dog to find someone in the woods, go get a hound dog. If you need to chase somebody in back yard why couldn't you do that with a drone. If my dog did what I saw in that video, I'd put my dog down."


Then, in a really absurd twist during a word salad, he says this about gun owners-which have nothing to do with a police shooting. On gun ownership, LaGrand said: "I think as a community we need to start having some shaming around gun possession. I think if you've got a gun you should be ashamed of yourself."

Oh good-so when are you going to shame the guy with the gun that was justifiably shot by police?



And, the inevitable backlash after trashing law abiding gun owners while ignoring the fact that the suspect shot by police was a felon on parole with a firearm, he retracted and said this:
We must be willing to confront the reality of gun violence in our city, and I hope we can move forward together to find solutions that keep our families safe,” he wrote, in part. “I am fully aware that the Second Amendment and state law limit the policy options available to a municipal leader. I cannot legislate this pain away. Therefore, my comments were not a signal of impending policy, but an expression of personal frustration and deep sorrow. My goal was to shift our community conversation away from the status quo and toward a serious, honest dialogue and provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what truly responsible gun ownership looks like.”

So, “responsible gun ownership?” Does that mean you’re going to come out and trash the felon with the firearm? Nope, you fucking pussy-just talk bad about police, their dogs, and the second amendment crowd.



https://www.fox17online.com/news/lo...t-cannot-talk-about-da-quain-johnson-shooting



 
Run or stay, the cops are gonna slay.
Guilty or innocent.
Only a kid diddler can be President!
<20>
 
I can't read all this @nhbbear. I know you're in academia now but you gotta truncate this stuff to digestible bites.
 
Stoic1 said:
I can't read all this @nhbbear. I know you're in academia now but you gotta truncate this stuff to digestible bites.
Click to expand...

Gotcha, buddy-that’s why I put the videos in for the story. All you need to know is that a piece of shit was shot by police and the mayor condemned all gun owners and said we should shame them and he suggested euthanizing the k9 that bit the armed man’s arm.
 
nhbbear said:
On gun ownership, LaGrand said: "I think as a community we need to start having some shaming around gun possession. I think if you've got a gun you should be ashamed of yourself."
Click to expand...
 
nhbbear said:
Wow. The first part of this that I saw was where he basically said that police needed to “put down” their k-9 after it bit an armed man. He said “if my dog did that-I would put him down.”

So, naturally, I looked into it more. A man, Da’Quain Johnson.was reported to be riding a bike while armed with a handgun. He didn’t stop despite the flashing lights and he attempts to jump off his bike at his apartment complex and run but he falls. A police k9 is sent in and secures one arm but he is still flailing-which I would expect from a guy with a dog on his other arm. But the officer sees a gun in his other hand and starts yelling to drop the gun and according to the body cam transcript-the officer says the barrel was pointed at him when he fired. It’s a hectic scene-there are also bystander videos but nothing is crystal clear-all that is clear is that he fled police, was armed with a gun while on both parole and out on bond and was a felon and had a pending drug dealing case. What all that means is that he got out of prison as a felon-so he gets out on parole. Gets rearrested and gets out on bond-then, rides around town on a bike while armed.
But of course, mom and the community say he had a heart of gold and was a good father to all his kids and was a good guy-yeah, a repeat criminal with a firearm. But mom says he was executed in the back of the head and had dog bites on his arm and neck and “they executed my baby.” So marches and protests happen- it at least the police are fighting back a bit to once by releasing video but can’t release all of it because it shows the shooting and when he is rolled over and the gun is underneath him, it shows blood according to one source I read.
But I expect all of that when a thug gets shot by police. It’s like the community can’t help themselves-you have a felon with a firearm get shot by police and you’re angry, but if he had shot someone else with that gun-they get mad at police for not stopping it before it happened.
Here’s where it gets really fucking stupid-the fucking mayor and his comments about all of this.


Here is the quote on police k-9s: On the use of police dogs, LaGrand said: "It is time that we ask, what are dogs good for. Like if you need a dog to find someone in the woods, go get a hound dog. If you need to chase somebody in back yard why couldn't you do that with a drone. If my dog did what I saw in that video, I'd put my dog down."


Then, in a really absurd twist during a word salad, he says this about gun owners-which have nothing to do with a police shooting. On gun ownership, LaGrand said: "I think as a community we need to start having some shaming around gun possession. I think if you've got a gun you should be ashamed of yourself."

Oh good-so when are you going to shame the guy with the gun that was justifiably shot by police?



And, the inevitable backlash after trashing law abiding gun owners while ignoring the fact that the suspect shot by police was a felon on parole with a firearm, he retracted and said this:
We must be willing to confront the reality of gun violence in our city, and I hope we can move forward together to find solutions that keep our families safe,” he wrote, in part. “I am fully aware that the Second Amendment and state law limit the policy options available to a municipal leader. I cannot legislate this pain away. Therefore, my comments were not a signal of impending policy, but an expression of personal frustration and deep sorrow. My goal was to shift our community conversation away from the status quo and toward a serious, honest dialogue and provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what truly responsible gun ownership looks like.”

So, “responsible gun ownership?” Does that mean you’re going to come out and trash the felon with the firearm? Nope, you fucking pussy-just talk bad about police, their dogs, and the second amendment crowd.



https://www.fox17online.com/news/lo...t-cannot-talk-about-da-quain-johnson-shooting



Click to expand...

A little bit of a tangent, but regarding police canines- if they grab ahold of you they will rip your shit apart. You’re in for stitches, staples or worse. If you hit them then they treat it as if you hit a cop (or is that urban legend? What about cop horses? Are they union?)

If you pinned me down when I was complying and fucked me up as bad as a canine does you’d be in hot water. Feels like a double standard.

More curiosity than anything. I don’t have an opinion on dog cops except they seem pretty helpful.
 
Well that video shows no one shooting at or aiming at the cops, so it sounds like another situation like Rittenhouse where it's OK to kill people as long as they turn out to be bad people lol. You keep saying he had a gun and is a felon to try and make it seem like he's a bad person who deserved it.

He got attacked by the dog, fell on the ground face first, and then a cop came running over right above him.

If someone was pointing a gun at cops and trying to shoot them, why would they run straight towards the gunfire and stand right above them?

It sounds like a cop saw a gun and then panicked and shot him, so once again, it's OK for cops to kill people under stress, but regular people have to act 100% right 100% of the time.
 
BAM said:
Click to expand...


Then his bitchass tried to walk it back a bit-not quite changing his mind-just “reassuring” gun owners that he has no power to do anything to challenge the second like an impotent little weasel-still, no shame being thrown towards the armed man that was shot by police. Geee, I wish I hazard a guess why he didn’t do that
 
DoctorTaco said:
A little bit of a tangent, but regarding police canines- if they grab ahold of you they will rip your shit apart. You’re in for stitches, staples or worse. If you hit them then they treat it as if you hit a cop (or is that urban legend? What about cop horses? Are they union?)

If you pinned me down when I was complying and fucked me up as bad as a canine does you’d be in hot water. Feels like a double standard.

More curiosity than anything. I don’t have an opinion on dog cops except they seem pretty helpful.
Click to expand...

Well, if you read the mayors comments you know they are going to get a hound dog with floppy ears to find someone hiding in the woods that will lick them when he finds them-but not chase. And then the fleet of drones to follow fleeing suspects with guns is also a great idea.

To answer your question-the more you struggle, the more the dog with shake. Lay still and they usually will keep hold but not shake you like a rag doll. I have been in a bite suit and worn a bite sleeve many times-it’s so much fun when you’re fully suited up and trying to run away and you hear their heavy chuffs coming behind then you’re hit with a ton of bricks and staring at the ground while your arm is going the wrong direction.


As for this particular video, I didn’t hear the release command-assuming it’s the Shitzhand training commands such as “aus” to let go-which if you have another officer yelling he has a gun-you would never give that command because that’s one less gun hand you have to worry about.
 
italiamusica said:
Well that video shows no one shooting at or aiming at the cops, so it sounds like another situation like Rittenhouse where it's OK to kill people as long as they turn out to be bad people lol. You keep saying he had a gun and is a felon to try and make it seem like he's a bad person who deserved it.

He got attacked by the dog, fell on the ground face first, and then a cop came running over right above him.

If someone was pointing a gun at cops and trying to shoot them, why would they run straight towards the gunfire and stand right above them?

It sounds like a cop saw a gun and then panicked and shot him, so once again, it's OK for cops to kill people under stress, but regular people have to act 100% right 100% of the time.
Click to expand...

Oh, goody-the retard chum slick is starting to spread. There are a few more videos floating around. I have watched quite a few so I don’t remember all what’s in those two I posted- it one video very clearly shows and officer yelling “he has a gun! Door the gun drop the drop the gun!” Bang, bang-gun is no longer a threat.

And every single round rittenhouse fired that night was in 100% legitimate use of force defending his own life from a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile that raped five year old boys chasing him and trying to grab his gun, then he got kicked in the back of the head and struck with a skateboard in the back of the head-which is a deadly force scenario, then he has some tool with a gun pointed right at him and well, he really was dis-armed.


Why do people like you cry for the guy in this story that was a felon with a firearm or the guys that rittenhouse shot? Serious question. Why do you see yourself in them to want to take up for them?
 
nhbbear said:
Well, if you read the mayors comments you know they are going to get a hound dog with floppy ears to find someone hiding in the woods that will lick them when he finds them-but not chase. And then the fleet of drones to follow fleeing suspects with guns is also a great idea.
Click to expand...
White cops with hound dogs chasing black suspects through the woods has some pretty bad optics, lol.

Let’s go Pomeranians instead.
nhbbear said:
To answer your question-the more you struggle, the more the dog with shake. Lay still and they usually will keep hold but not shake you like a rag doll. I have been in a bite suit and worn a bite sleeve many times-it’s so much fun when you’re fully suited up and trying to run away and you hear their heavy chuffs coming behind then you’re hit with a ton of bricks and staring at the ground while your arm is going the wrong direction.
Click to expand...
I think this is the crux of my question- even the act of getting you down and getting you to stop moving (must be hard while being bit, I’d imagine) will mangle your arm something fierce. It feels like it’s more than a human cop would be allowed to do. Dogs get a pass even though they’re often used bc someone is running.
 
A pillar of the community with only 13 prior arrests in Kent county alone. Looks like he was a known drug dealer with a bunch of illegal weapons charges, some assault with a deadly weapon charges, some retail fraud, some probation violations, and I'm guessing the 5 year gap in arrests from age 22-27 wasn't because he just decided to stop being a criminal for 5 years and pick it back up, so looks like old Da'quain had some prison time under his belt as well.


 
Sounds like an explosive interaction. They should’ve sent in a dog of peace to reason with my mans Da’quain.
 
K9 is an important part of the police (imo) done a lot of good.


"It is time that we ask, what are dogs good for. Like if you need a dog to find someone in the woods, go get a hound dog. If you need to chase somebody in back yard why couldn't you do that with a drone. If my dog did what I saw in that video, I'd put my dog down."

Thats disrespectful to the K9s and their handlers.
Its 2026 and police world wide still uses dogs, maybe thats a sign they are valuable members of the police.
In many countries mounted police are still used. There is a reason.

Also dogs can catch some one, the drone cant.
Or are we going to used armed drones on perps?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,068
Messages
58,480,057
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top