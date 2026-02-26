nhbbear
Duty Belt
Wow. The first part of this that I saw was where he basically said that police needed to “put down” their k-9 after it bit an armed man. He said “if my dog did that-I would put him down.”
So, naturally, I looked into it more. A man, Da’Quain Johnson.was reported to be riding a bike while armed with a handgun. He didn’t stop despite the flashing lights and he attempts to jump off his bike at his apartment complex and run but he falls. A police k9 is sent in and secures one arm but he is still flailing-which I would expect from a guy with a dog on his other arm. But the officer sees a gun in his other hand and starts yelling to drop the gun and according to the body cam transcript-the officer says the barrel was pointed at him when he fired. It’s a hectic scene-there are also bystander videos but nothing is crystal clear-all that is clear is that he fled police, was armed with a gun while on both parole and out on bond and was a felon and had a pending drug dealing case. What all that means is that he got out of prison as a felon-so he gets out on parole. Gets rearrested and gets out on bond-then, rides around town on a bike while armed.
But of course, mom and the community say he had a heart of gold and was a good father to all his kids and was a good guy-yeah, a repeat criminal with a firearm. But mom says he was executed in the back of the head and had dog bites on his arm and neck and “they executed my baby.” So marches and protests happen- it at least the police are fighting back a bit to once by releasing video but can’t release all of it because it shows the shooting and when he is rolled over and the gun is underneath him, it shows blood according to one source I read.
But I expect all of that when a thug gets shot by police. It’s like the community can’t help themselves-you have a felon with a firearm get shot by police and you’re angry, but if he had shot someone else with that gun-they get mad at police for not stopping it before it happened.
Here’s where it gets really fucking stupid-the fucking mayor and his comments about all of this.
Here is the quote on police k-9s: On the use of police dogs, LaGrand said: "It is time that we ask, what are dogs good for. Like if you need a dog to find someone in the woods, go get a hound dog. If you need to chase somebody in back yard why couldn't you do that with a drone. If my dog did what I saw in that video, I'd put my dog down."
Then, in a really absurd twist during a word salad, he says this about gun owners-which have nothing to do with a police shooting. On gun ownership, LaGrand said: "I think as a community we need to start having some shaming around gun possession. I think if you've got a gun you should be ashamed of yourself."
Oh good-so when are you going to shame the guy with the gun that was justifiably shot by police?
And, the inevitable backlash after trashing law abiding gun owners while ignoring the fact that the suspect shot by police was a felon on parole with a firearm, he retracted and said this:
We must be willing to confront the reality of gun violence in our city, and I hope we can move forward together to find solutions that keep our families safe,” he wrote, in part. “I am fully aware that the Second Amendment and state law limit the policy options available to a municipal leader. I cannot legislate this pain away. Therefore, my comments were not a signal of impending policy, but an expression of personal frustration and deep sorrow. My goal was to shift our community conversation away from the status quo and toward a serious, honest dialogue and provide an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what truly responsible gun ownership looks like.”
So, “responsible gun ownership?” Does that mean you’re going to come out and trash the felon with the firearm? Nope, you fucking pussy-just talk bad about police, their dogs, and the second amendment crowd.
https://www.fox17online.com/news/lo...t-cannot-talk-about-da-quain-johnson-shooting
