DoctorTaco said: A little bit of a tangent, but regarding police canines- if they grab ahold of you they will rip your shit apart. You’re in for stitches, staples or worse. If you hit them then they treat it as if you hit a cop (or is that urban legend? What about cop horses? Are they union?)



If you pinned me down when I was complying and fucked me up as bad as a canine does you’d be in hot water. Feels like a double standard.



More curiosity than anything. I don't have an opinion on dog cops except they seem pretty helpful.

Well, if you read the mayors comments you know they are going to get a hound dog with floppy ears to find someone hiding in the woods that will lick them when he finds them-but not chase. And then the fleet of drones to follow fleeing suspects with guns is also a great idea.To answer your question-the more you struggle, the more the dog with shake. Lay still and they usually will keep hold but not shake you like a rag doll. I have been in a bite suit and worn a bite sleeve many times-it’s so much fun when you’re fully suited up and trying to run away and you hear their heavy chuffs coming behind then you’re hit with a ton of bricks and staring at the ground while your arm is going the wrong direction.As for this particular video, I didn’t hear the release command-assuming it’s the Shitzhand training commands such as “aus” to let go-which if you have another officer yelling he has a gun-you would never give that command because that’s one less gun hand you have to worry about.