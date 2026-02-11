HOLA
A federal grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Democratic lawmakers who posted a video urging service members and intelligence officials to disobey any illegal orders from the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department’s case focused on a 90-second video clip that featured six democrats, including Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. The video, which outraged the Trump administration, had warned that “threats to our Constitution” are coming “from right here at home,” and repeatedly urged the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.”
The declination is a rebuke of the administration’s efforts to paint the six lawmakers — all of whom served in either the military or intelligence services — as dangerously undermining the president’s authority as commander in chief...
And while the indictment was rejected by the grand jury, it is also an extraordinary escalation of the Justice Department’s willingness to prosecute who speak about against President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions.
It’s rare for grand juries to decline to approve charges sought by prosecutors, but such rejections have occurred more frequently in recent months as the administration has pursued legally dubious cases. Prosecutors can still try to secure the indictments against the lawmakers again.
A grand jury previously declined to bring an indictment against Letitia James, the New York attorney general who defeated Trump and his company in court, CNN previously reported.
The video, posted in November, was met with immediate backlash from the Trump administration, including from the president himself who accused the lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH.”
