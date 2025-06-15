Grade the Jaws films

Lavitz
It’s Showtime!
Jaws a tale of a great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) terrorizing local beach goers and it is up to the local police chief Brody to defeat this menace. After the first film a string of sequels came after and the quality took a dive but some still find enjoyment in viewing the later movies.
The 4 movies:
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws (4) The Revenge
Rate each from a scale of 0-100
100 being the best and 0 being a sin against humanity.
Which one was your favorite? Favorite lines? Favorite characters?
Discuss…