Grade the Jaws films

IMG_4149.webp

Jaws a tale of a great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) terrorizing local beach goers and it is up to the local police chief Brody to defeat this menace. After the first film a string of sequels came after and the quality took a dive but some still find enjoyment in viewing the later movies.

The 4 movies:

Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws (4) The Revenge

Rate each from a scale of 0-100

100 being the best and 0 being a sin against humanity.

Which one was your favorite? Favorite lines? Favorite characters?
Discuss…


IMG_4150.webp
 
Only saw the 1st one, I'd say 7ish but I'm too young to actually understand what it was for the time.
 
First Jaws is a solid 4 outta 5 stars and Spielberg's only good film besides Duel.

Jaws 2, 3, and Revenge are all hilarious 1 star films with 3 being the worst and most entertaining. It's a been long time since I've seen them but I distinctly remember them giving Jaws the growl of a lion in one of them.
 
