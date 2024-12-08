Gracie Barra Needs to Have an Intervention With Kron

I understand that he might just be trying to promote his gym or get some extra cash to invest in the gym, but this shit is a pure negative for his gym's reputation and the reputation of the whole gracie brand overall.

If he doesn't listen, they need to hire that smiling guy who handled the medical industry big wig.

You have to feel for them in a way, as grappling has moved on from them, and the guys who they taught BJJ were the ones who made them irrelevant.
 
They'll send Ralph to deal w him.
 
Brother they had Rolles Gracie make an absolute fool of himself with 1 round of cardio a decade back, Kron being a one dimensional BJJ guy is not their lowest point at all.

Shit, Royce's son lost to some bums in Bellator, that's worse.
 
At least he fought in the UFC unlike his father who beat couple of dudes on the beach once.
 
The intervention was Mitchell’s elbow. Problem solved.
 
How about a good old fashioned blanket party before we talk about murder for hire.
LPdTYfGETFqyQ.webp
 
Brother they had Rolles Gracie make an absolute fool of himself with 1 round of cardio a decade back, Kron being a one dimensional BJJ guy is not their lowest point at all.

Shit, Royce's son lost to some bums in Bellator, that's worse.
rolles hoyce gracie?
 
