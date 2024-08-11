Elections Governor Tim Watz opened their Las Vegas Rally With an English teacher bragging about bringing liberal ‘social justice’ to schools

During the Las Vegas Rally with Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Watz this how they opened the rally with.
An English teacher that is bragging about bringing liberal social justice to the classrooms/schools.

That is not what our children should be learning about.

If your an English Teacher stick to English and the topic that the kids need to learn about.
Bringing Social Justice is exactly what is wrong with the current education system.

Bragging about social justice shows that the Harris/Watz are all about bringing 2020 politics all over again.
 
