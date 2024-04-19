Elections Government Voter Registration Website Has Sketchy Results - If You Like Democracy It's Time for Voter ID

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
26,494
Reaction score
65,350

Social Security Administration (SSA) Weekly Data for Help America Vote Verification (HAVV) Transactions by State Week Ending March 30, 2024​

The Government website is here: https://www.ssa.gov/open/havv/havv-weekly-2024-03-30.html

You can download the latest spread sheet and look at the numbers yourself on the right side of the page.

From last week's data alone, this is what happened in Texas.

Total Registrants: 225,132
Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,424
Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,515

Here is Texas for the week of 03/16/2024

Total Registrants: 227,077
Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,499
Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,571


Here is Texas for the week of 03/02/2024

Total Registrants: 224,569
Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,787
Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,650


Georgia was crazy too.

Total Registrants: 14,684
Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 9,402

That means 64% of all registrants were bad in Georgia. This type of metric is not uncommon as you explore the spread sheet for swing states.

As we look back in time and review these government numbers you will notice the "Swing States" and Texas are the highest. Why not California with it's huge population? When you review back Texas has a history of 50% of their voter registration in the recent cycle. That's new.

We need Voter ID and Paper ballots like much of the civilized world. How many of the new registered voters that got through are not legit? I think Texas is "in play" for this Presidential Election and that would change everything.

A question I have, do all the states share the Social Security Numbers of their voters in a pool to ensure no duplicates? I believe from my research, where no one answers the question, the answer is no. It would be easy to locate duplicates, so why not? Why couldn't a person get the Social Security Numbers of everyone in a homeless camp and register in every swing state?








 
idrankyourbeer said:
it's still real to you right?
Click to expand...

WTF are you babbling about now? Those are government numbers. Do you dispute them?

The short of it is, suddenly Texas has 1/4 of a million new voter registrations every week, many are fake Social Security Numbers, and dead people. Many Swing States have over 1/2 of their voter registration each week that are fake.

These numbers should make none of us feel good about the security of our elections.
 
"Since 2007, electors have to prove their identity (who they are) and their address (where they live) before they can vote in federal elections."


That is from Canada. Let's be like CANada.
 
lifelessheap said:
"Since 2007, electors have to prove their identity (who they are) and their address (where they live) before they can vote in federal elections."


That is from Canada. Let's be like CANada.
Click to expand...

Lol what constitutes ID in canada is pretty comical. Wouldn't use it as an example
 
Whippy McGee said:
WTF are you babbling about now? Those are government numbers. Do you dispute them?

The short of it is, suddenly Texas has 1/4 of a million new voter registrations every week, many are fake Social Security Numbers, and dead people. Many Swing States have over 1/2 of their voter registration each week that are fake.
Click to expand...

yeah yeah that's nice. go tell it to the crackhead pillow guy and maybe they'll finally bring some of that evidence to court with them this time and overturn that cute little stolen election thingy of theirs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Elon Musk says Biden flying 320K ‘unvetted’ migrants into the US sets stage ‘for something far worse than 9/11’
7 8 9
Replies
163
Views
5K
PEB
PEB
LeonardoBjj
Economy China’s Crackdown on Foreign Firms Has Increased Uncertainty
Replies
3
Views
241
Zazen
Zazen

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,699
Messages
55,435,777
Members
174,774
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top