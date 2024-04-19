Social Security Administration (SSA) Weekly Data for Help America Vote Verification (HAVV) Transactions by State Week Ending March 30, 2024​

The Government website is here: https://www.ssa.gov/open/havv/havv-weekly-2024-03-30.html​

That means 64% of all registrants were bad in Georgia.

You can download the latest spread sheet and look at the numbers yourself on the right side of the page.From last week's data alone, this is what happened in Texas.Total Registrants: 225,132Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,424Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,515Here is Texas for the week of 03/16/2024Total Registrants: 227,077Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,499Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,571Here is Texas for the week of 03/02/2024Total Registrants: 224,569Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 30,787Registrants with a deceased Social Security #: 4,650was crazy too.Total Registrants: 14,684Registrants with a bad Social Security #: 9,402This type of metric is not uncommon as you explore the spread sheet for swing states.As we look back in time and review these government numbers you will notice the "Swing States" and Texas are the highest. Why not California with it's huge population? When you review back Texas has a history of 50% of their voter registration in the recent cycle. That's new.We need Voter ID and Paper ballots like much of the civilized world. How many of the new registered voters that got through are not legit? I think Texas is "in play" for this Presidential Election and that would change everything.A question I have, do all the states share the Social Security Numbers of their voters in a pool to ensure no duplicates? I believe from my research, where no one answers the question, the answer is no. It would be easy to locate duplicates, so why not? Why couldn't a person get the Social Security Numbers of everyone in a homeless camp and register in every swing state?