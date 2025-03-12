  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Government shutdown this Friday?

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
33,576
Reaction score
36,390
House republicans passed a clean CR through September, extending Biden’s budget, but had language in there to be able to go in and stop certain funds as doge finds things to stop. Some other things in there too, it sure the soecifics

Fetterman is only democrat who said they would vote for it, and now Schumer saying it won’t have any democrat support, outside of Fetterman I guess, so it won’t pass the senate.

Mike Johnson called recess tho, as a gamble to pass it. But on the other hand, if there is a government shutdown, it kind of lets DOGE say, “see, we don’t need anything outside of these essential services”

Kind of a unique gamble by both democrats and republicans.

I think Trump comes out on top either way. He will either get his budget, will be able ton determine what is essential for government function



Edit to show schumer’s floor remarks

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The Trump-onslaught: Dems are losing the online information battle to Trump and Musk
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
4K
Fanu
Fanu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,322
Messages
57,021,873
Members
175,501
Latest member
frosty12323

Share this page

Back
Top