House republicans passed a clean CR through September, extending Biden’s budget, but had language in there to be able to go in and stop certain funds as doge finds things to stop. Some other things in there too, it sure the soecifics



Fetterman is only democrat who said they would vote for it, and now Schumer saying it won’t have any democrat support, outside of Fetterman I guess, so it won’t pass the senate.



Mike Johnson called recess tho, as a gamble to pass it. But on the other hand, if there is a government shutdown, it kind of lets DOGE say, “see, we don’t need anything outside of these essential services”



Kind of a unique gamble by both democrats and republicans.



I think Trump comes out on top either way. He will either get his budget, will be able ton determine what is essential for government function







Edit to show schumer’s floor remarks



