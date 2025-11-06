Firstly, the categories mentioned in the OP are not illegal. Those are legal forms of immigration. A phrase like “all the illegals Biden let in” is an oxymoron, because if the government authorizes their entry, they are not illegal. They are, in fact, lawfully present.



What internal audits have shown that federal dollars go to undocumented immigrants? I’m aware of a claim by the CMS, led by notorious quack Dr. Oz, which the states in question have pushed back on and claimed is false. I haven’t seen any evidence that Oz’s claim is true.



Let’s get down to why this shutdown is happening. The Republicans passed the infamous BBB, a 1000 page monstrosity that contained everything their little hearts desired.

—It also contained the largest cut to SNAP ever. So make no mistake, people who are hurting now and depended on SNAP are hurting because of Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are fighting for them.



One thing the BBB didn’t contain is the extension of ACA subsidies set to expire EOY. So those people who depend on coverage from the marketplace and depend on those tax credits to keep rates low, are hurting because of Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are fighting for them.



That’s why we’re here.