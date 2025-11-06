Hog-train
The current government shutdown is primarily being caused by a fight over who gets Medicaid and government subsidies for cheaper ACA healthcare.
Republicans say Democrats won't vote for their funding package unless it includes "free health care for illegals." Democrats say they want to prevent prevent millions of Americans from losing access to Medicaid and lower cost health insurance.
So who is telling the truth?
1. Completely illegal or undocumented immigrants do not and have never qualified for Medicaid or ACA except for these states - California, New York, DC, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. This is state funded, but internal audits have shown federal dollars do indeed end up subsidizing illegals.
2. HOWEVER, what the Democrats are saying is a bit deceptive, because immigrants that are considered "lawfully present" have been eligible for Medicaid. They passed a temporary 2 year bill that covers anyone that is lawfully present.
3. "Lawfully present" immigrants are asylees, refugees, TPS, people granted humanitarian parole including Ukrainians and Afghans; certain Cubans and Haitians, and certain victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. So essentially nearly every illegal immigrant that Biden let in would be considered "lawfully present."
So that is what the main fight is about. Healthcare coverage for all the immigrants that came in.
