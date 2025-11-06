  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Government Shutdown: Do Democrats really want to give Medicaid or Obamacare to illegal immigrants?

The current government shutdown is primarily being caused by a fight over who gets Medicaid and government subsidies for cheaper ACA healthcare.

Republicans say Democrats won't vote for their funding package unless it includes "free health care for illegals." Democrats say they want to prevent prevent millions of Americans from losing access to Medicaid and lower cost health insurance.

So who is telling the truth?

1. Completely illegal or undocumented immigrants do not and have never qualified for Medicaid or ACA except for these states - California, New York, DC, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. This is state funded, but internal audits have shown federal dollars do indeed end up subsidizing illegals.

2. HOWEVER, what the Democrats are saying is a bit deceptive, because immigrants that are considered "lawfully present" have been eligible for Medicaid. They passed a temporary 2 year bill that covers anyone that is lawfully present.

3. "Lawfully present" immigrants are asylees, refugees, TPS, people granted humanitarian parole including Ukrainians and Afghans; certain Cubans and Haitians, and certain victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. So essentially nearly every illegal immigrant that Biden let in would be considered "lawfully present."

So that is what the main fight is about. Healthcare coverage for all the immigrants that came in.
 
So because these immigrants entered through legal channels you personally dislike in your mind they're illegal. Okay you can feel that way but in reality they are legal.

But since you're so keen to take healthcare away from victims of human trafficking and domestic violence you should be happy to know that Trump is dismantling many of those programs so it'll be a moot point anyway.
 
I never stated what should or should not be the policy in my post. You're just projecting.

I'm simply stating what this budget shutdown fight is about because there seems to be confusion and propaganda in the news around it.
 
So basically the bulk of the 8 million or however many got in while Biden facilitated an open border.
 
Firstly, the categories mentioned in the OP are not illegal. Those are legal forms of immigration. A phrase like “all the illegals Biden let in” is an oxymoron, because if the government authorizes their entry, they are not illegal. They are, in fact, lawfully present.

What internal audits have shown that federal dollars go to undocumented immigrants? I’m aware of a claim by the CMS, led by notorious quack Dr. Oz, which the states in question have pushed back on and claimed is false. I haven’t seen any evidence that Oz’s claim is true.

Let’s get down to why this shutdown is happening. The Republicans passed the infamous BBB, a 1000 page monstrosity that contained everything their little hearts desired.
—It also contained the largest cut to SNAP ever. So make no mistake, people who are hurting now and depended on SNAP are hurting because of Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are fighting for them.

One thing the BBB didn’t contain is the extension of ACA subsidies set to expire EOY. So those people who depend on coverage from the marketplace and depend on those tax credits to keep rates low, are hurting because of Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are fighting for them.

That’s why we’re here.
 
Showboating and grandstanding on both sides.
Typical power struggle with everyone being fully dug in.

I think oversimplification of the BBB and what it contains is disingenuous and misleading.
The problem of providing for immigrants, legal and illegal, is one that has been around for a long time.
Biden letting in some unvetted 20 million of them suddenly only exacerbated this situation.
So, now we're stuck with it.

Some form of compromise is necessary, hopefully without the mindless and annoying hyperbole dominating all talking points from
Reps and Dems, so that those who 'qualify' for health care can get it and those who don't are given a means of obtaining it somehow.
 
No because plenty came in illegally and then they applied for asylum or TPS or another status afterward. So they are now "lawfully present", but that doesn't change the fact that they came in illegally.

Internal audits have shown that California and other states have improperly claimed federal Medicaid dollars for healthcare for undocumented immigrants, specifically through using outdated proxy percentages for reimbursement.

oig.hhs.gov

California Improperly Claimed $52.7 Million in Federal Medicaid Reimbursement for Capitation Payments Made on Behalf of Noncitizens With Unsatisfactory Immigration Status

oig.hhs.gov oig.hhs.gov
 
You’re conveniently leaving out how the left would rather have universal healthcare, but since that’s not an option they’re stuck with the current shit system in order to you know, not die.
 
The OP said Biden let them in. But fine, we’ll move past that. You also said, “Republicans say Democrats won't vote for their funding package unless it includes ‘free health care for illegals’.” So we can clearly say that what Republicans are saying is false, correct? There are cases, as you alluded to, when someone who entered illegally can still apply for TPS or asylum.

Now correct me if I’m wrong here, because I’m certainly no expert—but as it relates to asylum, the ACA marketplace coverage applies to asylees; those would be people legally granted asylum, not merely those who are applying. Likewise, it would apply to people who have been legally granted TPS, not merely those seeking it—yes?

So what is the problem? It’s legal for certain people who were unauthorized entries to apply for it, and if courts grant it to them, what is the issue? In any event, the Republican talking point is false.

Hey, an IG Report! I didn’t realize IGs were back in style yet. Of course, this is just an Acting IG since Trump fired all of them in the dead of night in violation of federal law, but we beggars can’t be choosers.

(Side note: this is not an internal audit, an internal audit would mean CA agencies performed the audit. This was an audit requested by Dr. Oz and CMS, as the report notes in the first section).

Ok, I read it, and a couple things are interesting to me.

—The time period in question is from October 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. So this has nothing to do with Biden or his immigration policies at all, this allegedly occurred when Trump was POTUS the first time. Hmm.

—Quote (emphasis mine): “We first determined whether California’s proxy percentage correctly accounted for the costs of providing nonemergency services by calculating a new percentage using managed care encounter data. Then, we applied this percentage to the capitation payments to determine the allowability of managed care claims.”

Translation of that last thing: the IG decided to invent a new calculation which is different than the calculation that had been used and expected to be used, and based on this new calculation that they pulled out of their ass, they think CA owes them money. And this isn’t just more of the Trump Admin trying to fleece and extort blue states out of vengeance?

Color me skeptical.

States of course have pushed back on this claim.
 
The system that the left created with Obama?
 
I wish he would of given money to Iran instead
 
But what are we saying for medicaid for lawful immigrants either. Once upon a time immigrants; or their sponsor, had to be able to provide for themselves.
 
