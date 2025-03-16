  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Gout Gout

That is the name of an Aussie sprinter only 17 years old who is stunning the track world.

He already owns that Aussie 200m record with a 20.04, good bye Peter Norman a former Olympic 200m silver medalist.

He just ran a 19.98w 200m at 17 that is amazing at that age. All us speed freaks expecting big things from this kid, but.......is he clean?

The most important aspect in sprinting is "speed endurance" that ability to sustain/maintain a large % of your topend your max velocity. Everyone decellerates in a 100 a 200 those who last longer and decellerate the least are the greats like Usain Bolt, Tommie Smith, Noah Lyles. As we can see this kid has that.


 
