Gotta say Smith was robbed last night

Someone has to help me understand why he was -500 dog against this Petrino fellow. $25 on Smith got you $76 at the time, one of the easier bets to make.
 
Pink goof being a goof not giving Neil Smith his bonus.
 
The only thing you earn for beating a Brazilian in Brazil is death threats and a quick flight back home.

Somehow the lone exception to this is Ronda fucking Romsey, who Brazil decided to claim as one of their own and even cheered her over Bethe.
 
Gabe said:
Someone has to help me understand why he was -500 dog against this Petrino fellow. $25 on Smith got you $76 at the time, one of the easier bets to make.
People don't like Smith.

Fans are illogical and extremely emotional. If they don't like you, they convince themselves you are a bad fighter (See Conor, Bisping etc), so any fight you win is immediately called a fluke and they predict you to lose any fight you are booked in going forward.

Then Petrino. He was an undefeated fighter, with some big old muscles and highlight KOs against some bottom of the barrel cans, so of course MMA fans thought he had GOAT potential.

Put those things together and it explains why the betting lines became so ridiculous.
 
I'm with you. Could just be me, but I felt that Smith was in his own head A LOT (be)for(e) the fight and that you could see it in all his "wise", positive self-reaffirming statements he made fight week and especially after the fight (easy to downplay your opponent when you've already beaten them). But I suspect he was legit scared going in, and was thinking about retiring if he lost.
Allll that being said, he absolutely earned that W not only in the cage, but like you say, he went into hostile territory as a huge underdog and with a mediocre record (at this point) and finished the undefeated prospect and derailed the hype-train in the first round.
 
Gabe said:
Someone has to help me understand why he was -500 dog against this Petrino fellow. $25 on Smith got you $76 at the time, one of the easier bets to make.
Because Petrino could have destroyed Smith on the feet at any moment, the only way Smith could win is by sub
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
I'm with you. Could just be me, but I felt that Smith was in his own head A LOT (be)for(e) the fight and that you could see it in all his "wise", positive self-reaffirming statements he made fight week and especially after the fight (easy to downplay your opponent when you've already beaten them). But I suspect he was legit scared going in, and was thinking about retiring if he lost.
Allll that being said, he absolutely earned that W not only in the cage, but like you say, he went into hostile territory as a huge underdog and with a mediocre record (at this point) and finished the undefeated prospect and derailed the hype-train in the first round.
You might be right. Actually, I know you are right because all those emotions definitely went through his head during camp, the possibilities of both winning or losing this fight.

The guy has 60 fights and has seen it all but he sure did seem really surprised that it came so quick and easy. As soon as he won, he stood up and yelled to someone (DC I think) that "maybe I do got another run to the title in me" or something like that.

Hopefully this inspired him and lit a new fire for him. I also would like to see him use more of his jiu jitsu. He is a very underrated submission grappler
 
OldBoy91 said:
People don't like Smith.

Fans are illogical and extremely emotional. If they don't like you, they convince themselves you are a bad fighter (See Conor, Bisping etc), so any fight you win is immediately called a fluke and they predict you to lose any fight you are booked in going forward.

Then Petrino. He was an undefeated fighter, with some big old muscles and highlight KOs against some bottom of the barrel cans, so of course MMA fans thought he had GOAT potential.

Put those things together and it explains why the betting lines became so ridiculous.
I don't think the odds had anything to do with how well liked Smith is.

He had lost 3/4 of his most recent fights with his only win being a split decision. Going against someone who was undefeated including 4 wins in the UFC


Thats gonna be big underdog odds all day.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I don't like him, at all, and haven't liked him for a number of years. Since at least Strikeforce Challengers. But, he does deserve some grip for that performance, and some credit. And I will take my crow.
I don't like him at all either, but him being +420 against an extremely unproven unranked prospect was an EASY bet.

Especially when Vitor quite literally just gave him his neck to submit him.
 
