Gotta say Smith was robbed last night

Qays Stetkevich said: I'm with you. Could just be me, but I felt that Smith was in his own head A LOT (be)for(e) the fight and that you could see it in all his "wise", positive self-reaffirming statements he made fight week and especially after the fight (easy to downplay your opponent when you've already beaten them). But I suspect he was legit scared going in, and was thinking about retiring if he lost.

Allll that being said, he absolutely earned that W not only in the cage, but like you say, he went into hostile territory as a huge underdog and with a mediocre record (at this point) and finished the undefeated prospect and derailed the hype-train in the first round.

You might be right. Actually, I know you are right because all those emotions definitely went through his head during camp, the possibilities of both winning or losing this fight.The guy has 60 fights and has seen it all but he sure did seem really surprised that it came so quick and easy. As soon as he won, he stood up and yelled to someone (DC I think) that "maybe I do got another run to the title in me" or something like that.Hopefully this inspired him and lit a new fire for him. I also would like to see him use more of his jiu jitsu. He is a very underrated submission grappler