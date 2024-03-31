Gotta be some of the worst bunch of referee calls ever

As a whole, this might be one of the worst officiated cards that I can recall, and was a glowing demonstration of the ineptitude athletic commissions refuse to reprimand, refusing to hold their employees accountable for their mistakes.



We saw the all time bad judging in the Njokuani/McKee fight which inexplicably was called a split despite it being a clear 30-27; we had Copeland call the Algeo/Nelson, Arce/Burns, and Aslan/Turkalj fights somewhat to egregiously early; experienced Copeland deem an innocuous knee more worthy of a point deduction than two eye pokes, not to mention him calling a double eye poke a TKO; and then experienced Petersen not verbally warn Luque he was going to stop the fight despite him covering up and letting him know he needed to move to continue.



People in these positions are able to make repeated, career altering errors that impact rankings, someone's ability to make more money and cause fighters to lose their jobs with impunity. They are never replaced. They are allowed to maintain employment to the extent that they're consistently judging fights in other states or countries; and the oversight is almost non-existent. They should be held accountable and replaced. They've ruined boxing. They're doing the same to MMA. End rant.