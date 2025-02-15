  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Gotta admit, AI is getting pretty damn cool...

Rob Battisti said:
<5>
Movie stars might have to go back to making movies that have...substance.

But yes AI is cool. More people should get on board with enjoying the wonders of technology.
 
I rely on YouTube videos to help me sleep because I have tinnitus, and lately I've been bumping into videos that are obviously scripted by AI, animated with AI, and use a computer generated voice. They're currently terrible, absolute garbage.

I don't imagine they'll take too long to get much better, but right now I hate them.
 
Loiosh said:
I rock an ASMR as I go to sleep. If that doesn't work, it's Xvids....digging the mom/daughter thing. Call me crazy, call me a pervert...........
Damn a AI music video about the worst human beings of this century. Man, how many Trump supporters are on this website, man
 
I haven't allowed myself to get sucked in by AI. At the risk of sounding like a boomer, I think it's going to make people dumber (or maybe rather apt to put effort into learning things) and take away a lot of jobs.
 
That was terrible. I'm going to stick with the plan of using AI to data collect, profile and categorize lefist, while subsequently use that to eradicate them. A shitty rock music video isn't going to do
 
JustOnce said:
Damn a AI music video about the worst human beings of this century. Man, how many Trump supporters are on this website, man
Well considering it's an American website and well over half of all Americans are Trump supporters... probably a lot.
 
Contempt said:
Makes me wonder what this is going to look like in 10 years time...

Is this going to make a lot of overpaid Movie and music "superstars" irrelevant in future?


...and yeah, I absolutely had to post this video LOL
Wakanda forever
 
