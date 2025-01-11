  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Got tix to Seattle 2/22

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,875
Reaction score
5,489
Guess I've been spamming on the subject lol I've just been pumped. Seats are pretty high up and we're expensive but I'm sure it'll be damn worth it and the view won't be awful

There's two fights half announced in curious about:

Michael Chiesa vs TBA
Chidi Njokuani vs TBA

Who could you see these two paired up with?
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Guess I've been spamming on the subject lol I've just been pumped. Seats are pretty high up and we're expensive but I'm sure it'll be damn worth it and the view won't be awful

There's two fights half announced in curious about:

Michael Chiesa vs TBA
Chidi Njokuani vs TBA

Who could you see these two paired up with?
Click to expand...
Chiesa gets li jingliang

Chidi gets muniz


That is my guess
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Man that'd be epic as hell

I could also see Chiesa getting Michael Morales. Don't know what MM is up to
Click to expand...
Didn’t they announce Giblert Burns vs Morales?

Anyway, have a great time. The atmosphere in the events is what makes the experience. The crowd is a part of the fight and you’re a part of the crowd. Lessss gooooo!!
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Guess I've been spamming on the subject lol I've just been pumped. Seats are pretty high up and we're expensive but I'm sure it'll be damn worth it and the view won't be awful

There's two fights half announced in curious about:

Michael Chiesa vs TBA
Chidi Njokuani vs TBA

Who could you see these two paired up with?
Click to expand...
Michal Cieslak the boxer?
 
Spath said:
Didn’t they announce Giblert Burns vs Morales?

Anyway, have a great time. The atmosphere in the events is what makes the experience. The crowd is a part of the fight and you’re a part of the crowd. Lessss gooooo!!
Click to expand...
True dat!

And yeah that fight doesn't have a date. So it's probably a different WW
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Did any sherbros actually go to the Sphere? EDIT: Found some who did. Review of live event inside.
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
TCE
TCE
D
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
7
Views
629
tornado362
tornado362

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,066
Messages
56,756,405
Members
175,387
Latest member
khoulouud sehli

Share this page

Back
Top