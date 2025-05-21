D 1 Wrestler
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2012
- Messages
- 32,044
- Reaction score
- 16,334
Blue belt? Who give dis ?
Haven’t posted here much recently , but took up BJJ in summer of 2023. I train 4-6x a week primarily in the gi (gym is more gi focused) and once a week no gi. Fall of 2024 was asked to test for blue but travel and kids events prevented me from making it to any testing dates through the fall and winter to the point they ended up just giving it to me last month.
Wrestling background certainly helped , moreso in nogi, but I’ve enjoyed learning the gi game.
OSS brathas
@SalvadorAllende I’m coming for your arm
