BJJ Got my blue belt brathas

D 1 Wrestler

D 1 Wrestler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 9, 2012
Messages
32,044
Reaction score
16,334
Blue belt? Who give dis ?

Haven’t posted here much recently , but took up BJJ in summer of 2023. I train 4-6x a week primarily in the gi (gym is more gi focused) and once a week no gi. Fall of 2024 was asked to test for blue but travel and kids events prevented me from making it to any testing dates through the fall and winter to the point they ended up just giving it to me last month.

Wrestling background certainly helped , moreso in nogi, but I’ve enjoyed learning the gi game.

OSS brathas

@SalvadorAllende I’m coming for your arm
 
That is awesome brother. Congrats to you for putting the work in there and most important to being able to balance life/kids/sports. No excuses.

Keep those belt coming.

D 1 Wrestler said:
@SalvadorAllende I’m coming for your arm
Click to expand...
I can't let you get close.
 
Congrats bro, blue belt is good times. You got recognized for your hard work but should still be picking up new stuff all the time and just having fun.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,297
Messages
57,331,229
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top