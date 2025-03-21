GoT Book Series is OVERRATED (Unpopular Opinion Type Post)

This post is gojng to NOT be about the show. The show is Not what this is about



I think GoT is overrated personally, for the following reasons:



1) writing style

George ALWAYS always always refuses to show his hand and actually have events transpire. With the exception of the Red Wedding, which was a truly awesome set piece. It seems like he cares more about building the world and expanding it to soms ludicrous degree of nit picky world building he forgets to have any sort of closure relative to the insane length of the books. Its always another clue another, exposition set piece, always a hint at some deeper plot that never fully gets fleshed out. Jiminy christmas people have been saying "winter is coming" since Book 1 and 4,000 pages later "winters still coming folks, any day now"



2) jumpiness

The books are too jumpy. Even if you have the time and ability to read a 1,000 page book there is virtually no payoff. In the fifth book a dance witb dragons, i forget which character. But there is a very interesting 15 page chapter about __CHARACTER__12____ That had me on edge. What happens next? He jumps the narration to the other side of the globe totally forgets about the character for over three HUNDRED pages, then writes another 15 page exposition chapter. Way too hard to follow if even a dedicated reader has to flip back and forth just to keep track of main characters' names.



3) lack of action relative to length

The books are good. The writing is personally annoying but his prose is quality. But there needs to be MORE ACTION. A dance with dragons is one thousand pages. Almost 900,000 words. But nothing really goes down, nothing happens. Ots endless world building. Sure a few characters are killed. But the exposition isn't even really exposition, like i have read 4,000 pages of this series and only have glimpses and hints as to how everything works.



4) the magic is boring, underpowered, and poorly explained

There are characters who somehow get resurrected, turned into man beasts, magic witches etc. but it just feels so... Not good. Offshoot of his writing style but i need SUBSTANCE. Why does Melisandre have to rest after using her powers? How does what's his face get resurrected in a storm of swords and there is zero actual EXPLANATION? I dont believe there is any "hidden story" as the amount of fan theories out there show George is just throwing as much stuff as he can at the wall with no real way to wrap it all up. Hes even personally said something to this nature, he doesn't know how to end his own story. While reading A Dance With Dragons i had this feeling he was just writing and writing with no real way to wrap up a book with 35 main characters.



I would Love if the 6th book comes out and answers everyone's questions i really do. I just don't see where he goes from here, there are too many loose ends too much explanation still to do.



End rant