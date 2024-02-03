Gorimbo is one to keep an eye on

Arm Barbarian
Just flat lined his opponent in about a hot minute.
77" reach with really good speed and power in those hands. Sets down really well on his shots. Aggressive style.
Still early in his career, but I'm excited to see what he can do.
