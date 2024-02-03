Gorimbo is one to keep an eye on

Just flat lined his opponent in about a hot minute.

77" reach with really good speed and power in those hands. Sets down really well on his shots. Aggressive style.

Still early in his career, but I'm excited to see what he can do.
 
Lol, no. He winged an overhand right that landed behind the ear. A nice KO, but he's already 33 and has no shot against the killers at the top of that division.
 
He's not that good, he'll get exposed soon.
 
The way they were talking about him you'd think he was undefeated and didn't just lose a gimme fight to AJ Fletcher.
 
jk7707 said:
Lol, no. He winged an overhand right that landed behind the ear. A nice KO, but he's already 33 and has no shot against the killers at the top of that division.
