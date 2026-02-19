Gordon Ryan and Islam disagree on BJJ vs Combat Sambo efficiency in a street fight

Yep, would make much more sense comparing “sambo” with bjj (rather than “combat sambo”). Completely different sports. The first is pure grappling.Well DUH
A combat sport focused on strikes, throws and subs vs a sport focused on ground work only?
Simple choice.
What's your point? Every bjj org allows roids. All the top guys are maxing out on it.Isn't Gordon retired due to health issues he's having, I wonder why?
Because he's been on a 'woe is me' tour. I would've thought that was obvious lol.This just sounds like a semantics argument rather than an actual comparison of obvious things.
Sport bjj’s ruleset is problematic
for these argument.
Isn't Gordon retired due to health issues he's having, I wonder why?
Dumb comparison. Combat Sambo is literally just MMA with a GI top, it includes strikes.