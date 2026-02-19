Gordon Ryan and Islam disagree on BJJ vs Combat Sambo efficiency in a street fight

Isn't Gordon retired due to health issues he's having, I wonder why?
Most insane reverse body transformations in history. This was Gordon Ryan's transformation, considered one of the best in the history of Jiu Jitsu, Lost all his gains after a battle with a
 
User9992 said:

This just sounds like a semantics argument rather than an actual comparison of obvious things.
Sport bjj’s ruleset is problematic
for these argument.
Hotora86 said:
Well DUH

A combat sport focused on strikes, throws and subs vs a sport focused on ground work only?

Simple choice.
Yep, would make much more sense comparing “sambo” with bjj (rather than “combat sambo”). Completely different sports. The first is pure grappling.



VinceArch said:
What’s your point? Every bjj org allows roids. All the top guys are maxing out on it.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Because he's been on a 'woe is me' tour. I would've thought that was obvious lol.
 
Streetfight with this and streetfight with that. When those fights actually happen? We know few pub brawls and Imanov got stabbed. Anything else?
If you cant solve shit with talking its probably ending with bang bang and your skills does fuck all in there.
 
ín street fight none of that matters, only whos carrying the piece
 
Söze Aldo said:
Dumb comparison. Combat Sambo is literally just MMA with a GI top, it includes strikes.
This.

Sambo guys crossover successfully to MMA because they train grappling with striking (and wrestling). Meanwhile elite BJJ players like Rodolpho Viera struggle to adapt their grappling to MMA.

Adding strikes completely changes the nature of grappling, and training grappling in this way, like the combat Sambo guys do, naturally translates better to MMA.

And most BJJ guys in MMA like Paddy, Dern, and Ortega have lousy wrestling so they struggle to get fights on the ground where they can use their best skill.
 
How many heel hooks have been pulled off in promotions where fighters are allowed to stomp their opponent's head? How many promotions allow someone to hold the cage/ropes? If any, how many submissions have happened there?

BJJ is fine as a form of self-defense if you never have the chance of gettting sucker-punched, never fight in a cramped space with something for your opponent to hold onto, never fight a person accompanied by their friends, and never encounter a weapon. So basically only under unified MMA rules.
 
