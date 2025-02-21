lsa
This is really sad news. Why would people be stealing cats like this?
It must have cost him millions of monies by now. No wonder the world is going to shit.
Stop the steal!
"Celebrity restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has been robbed of 477 lucky cats, the BBC reports.
The lucky cats, or maneki-neko as they are called in Japanese, are common ornaments in Japanese shops and are said to bring good luck. Ramsay runs three restaurants called Lucky Cat and customers illegally take the lucky cats home as souvenirs.
“The cats are getting stolen. Last week I got rid of 477 of them and they cost £4.50 each,” says Ramsay."
Here is a pic of what I assume is a lucky cat
Here is a pic of what I assume is a lucky cat