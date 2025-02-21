  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Nature & Animals Gordon Ramsay has been robbed of 477 cats

lsa

lsa

Großadmiral
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
74,244
Reaction score
106,190
This is really sad news. Why would people be stealing cats like this?
It must have cost him millions of monies by now. No wonder the world is going to shit.
Stop the steal!

"Celebrity restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has been robbed of 477 lucky cats, the BBC reports.

The lucky cats, or maneki-neko as they are called in Japanese, are common ornaments in Japanese shops and are said to bring good luck. Ramsay runs three restaurants called Lucky Cat and customers illegally take the lucky cats home as souvenirs.

“The cats are getting stolen. Last week I got rid of 477 of them and they cost £4.50 each,” says Ramsay."

Here is a pic of what I assume is a lucky cat

GettyImages-648509510-e1651686721279.jpg
 
lsa said:
This is really sad news. Why would people be stealing cats like this?
It must have cost him millions of monies by now. No wonder the world is going to shit.
Stop the steal!

"Celebrity restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has been robbed of 477 lucky cats, the BBC reports.

The lucky cats, or maneki-neko as they are called in Japanese, are common ornaments in Japanese shops and are said to bring good luck. Ramsay runs three restaurants called Lucky Cat and customers illegally take the lucky cats home as souvenirs.

“The cats are getting stolen. Last week I got rid of 477 of them and they cost £4.50 each,” says Ramsay."

Here is a pic of what I assume is a lucky cat

GettyImages-648509510-e1651686721279.jpg
Click to expand...
Have you been stealing stuff again bro? You damn kleptomaniac!
 
  • Eek
Reactions: lsa
I understand stealing silverware at a fancy place, maybe the tablecloth too.
But cats??
 
Sad, didn’t know Gordon had such deep love for pussy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
Nature & Animals A larger and deadlier species of funnel-web spider - dubbed the 'Big Boy' - has recently been discovered by experts
2
Replies
21
Views
466
Meatspin
Meatspin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,821
Messages
56,923,451
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top