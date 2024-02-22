Elections GOP & DNC are the biggest threat to democracy and the country

You heard it hear 1st.
No I don't mean the voters. I mean the parties themselves

They rigged the entire process and have essentially killed it quietly already. Look at what the DNC is doing to RFK. GOP started this killing of democracy after Ross perot

In the next 20yrs I can easily see a candidate being overwhelmingly supported by the majority of voters but being disallowed from being on the ballot by some legal chicanery. In which case the majority of the population is not allowed to vote for who they want by 1 or both parties. The only scenario to break from that would be a revolution and that typically ends with a dictatorship
 
