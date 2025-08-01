44nutman
https://thehill.com/business/budget/5431133-republicans-reject-democrats-amendment-aimed-at-blocking-trump-from-taking-qatari-jet-post-presidency/So first we take a billion from the military budget to fix Trumps bribe plane and like the Epstein files the GOP are running interference for King Trump.
A couple questions ! Where is the billion coming from? I bet they are taking it out of Veterans benefits. Trump told me the plane was free. Second so now Presidents are allowed free planes from foreign countries. I don’t even recognize this country anymore. We have open corruption and 40% of the population is cool with it. Sad day for Americans who do not want a King.
In B4 some 2 genders spin.