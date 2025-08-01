  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime GOP block bill that prevents Trump from keeping Qatari plane post presidency.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Steel
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
25,783
Reaction score
34,364
So first we take a billion from the military budget to fix Trumps bribe plane and like the Epstein files the GOP are running interference for King Trump.
A couple questions ! Where is the billion coming from? I bet they are taking it out of Veterans benefits. Trump told me the plane was free. Second so now Presidents are allowed free planes from foreign countries. I don’t even recognize this country anymore. We have open corruption and 40% of the population is cool with it. Sad day for Americans who do not want a King.
In B4 some 2 genders spin.
 
I've read ealier this week that the money moved to refurbish the plane was coming from maintence of old cold war nuclear silos. Could be not true, but the argument was that it was coming from "not declared" (I cant remember the right term) expenses and this kind of expenses are gennerally in this kind of programs.
 
Well, he probably didn’t think people would know. Just like he didn’t think people would figure out he was flying an old Epstein plane during his campaign for the 2020 election.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,951
Messages
57,635,068
Members
175,787
Latest member
Алексей

Share this page

Back
Top