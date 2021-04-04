Most western countries have taken a hit this year due to currency printing, it's not a special snowflake US problem. At the end of the day you can't just let people be without money otherwise you start a negative feedback loop where people get laid off for pandemic reasons and they stop purchasing anything non-essential, companies close down and lay off their employees due to poor sales, said employees no longer have any purchasing power either, and so on. Obviously it's a humanitarian / social issue as well. In a perfect world there would be no money printing like this, but it's a pandemic - you're not going to come out the other side without some sort of loss. Literally all you can do is loss-mitigation.