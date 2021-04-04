Renard said: Most western countries have taken a hit this year due to currency printing, it's not a special snowflake US problem. At the end of the day you can't just let people be without money otherwise you start a negative feedback loop where people get laid off for pandemic reasons and they stop purchasing anything non-essential, companies close down and lay off their employees due to poor sales, said employees no longer have any purchasing power either, and so on. Obviously it's a humanitarian / social issue as well. In a perfect world there would be no money printing like this, but it's a pandemic - you're not going to come out the other side without some sort of loss. Literally all you can do is loss-mitigation. Click to expand...

It will be interesting to see what spending looks like coming out of this. The worry with the government is that these events that result in "temporary" measures become permanent. TARP was enormous for the time, and it is a drop in the bucket if you compare it to what was spent on the CARES, covid relief, and what is being proposed for the infrastructure. If, even after the economy starts again, we are routinely seeing ~$2T bills I think that is the concern. The government doesn't like to seriously reign in anything they do.Going cheap now would just be dumb and follow the same pitfalls Obama did trying to dig us out of the 2008 recession.