Economy GOP back to Inflation worries. "Hyperinflation" (Update: 2022 Inflation Highest in 40 Years)

Everyone is surprised that the cost of mcdonald's seems high and lumber and houses and rent and sports cards and... And... Maybe it's the buying power of the dollar that's changed?
 
How predictable
Most conservative Canadians and a lot of Americans I talk to regularly never stopped being worried over the governments printing money to solve problems at a rate never before seen.

But sure, it's "back to". Lol
We never stopped worrying about it. We in fact have had multiple threads on it here over the last year.
 
If Dr. Burry is telling you to be concerned about inflation then you should be concerned about inflation.

If you’re stupid enough to be such a partisan hack that you’re not willing to at least listen to him then you should neck yourself because we don’t need you.
 
Agreed. I’ve been saying that the deficit should be cut for years. guess now we can spend as much as we want and it doesn’t matter?
 
It isn't just conservatives that are worried over the possibility of run away inflation from the huge amount of government spending. The famous economist Larry Summers a month ago expressed fears that high inflation was coming due to all the government "stimulus" A recent write up about Summer's inflation worries can be read here ~

Larry Summers is just getting more 'worried' about inflation

https://www.businessinsider.com/lar...nfrastructure-federal-reserve-recovery-2021-3


The other day commentator Pier Morgan, who appears to lean to the left on many topics, expressed concerns about inflation.

PIERS MORGAN: President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is a reckless tax-hiking green gamble that could kill off America's post-covid economic boom

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...tructure-plan-reckless-tax-hiking-gamble.html
 
Many people are worried about the debt the stimulus bills are bringing. Thomas Massie last year wanted a recorded vote.
 
Oceanmachine said:
These are neoliberals the same types who would support European austerity
Kinda but no. The EU is a mess and a monster that I don’t support at all. So it’s hard to put me in that position that I support anything that the EU technocrats push
 
The Republicans as a while so not care even a little bit about the deficit. Their actions make this clear.
 
Loving the debt fighters claiming they never stopped caring about spending...clearly bullshit because without fail these same Republicans elected candidates who they knew would balloon the debt.

Here's the reality. Democrats are for the most part fine with spending. Republicans don't really give a shit about spending (or anything else really) if it's their party doing it in pursuit of "the good old days"...

Psyched for infrastructure...get it President Joe!
 
Most western countries have taken a hit this year due to currency printing, it's not a special snowflake US problem. At the end of the day you can't just let people be without money otherwise you start a negative feedback loop where people get laid off for pandemic reasons and they stop purchasing anything non-essential, companies close down and lay off their employees due to poor sales, said employees no longer have any purchasing power either, and so on. Obviously it's a humanitarian / social issue as well. In a perfect world there would be no money printing like this, but it's a pandemic - you're not going to come out the other side without some sort of loss. Literally all you can do is loss-mitigation.
 
cincymma79 said:
Well it is coming, but that didn't stop trump from adding to the deficit before covid. The ten trillion more suggested is f****** insane. Mostly because it's not like they're going to stop after that. The Japanese tried this and look at their economy.
https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2020-japan-lost-generation/
Yep. You can’t just throw money at the wall and raise the debt to a crazy level

It also caused zombie companies that made it hard for the Japanese economy to go anywhere for decades.
Following up a bad idea with an even worse idea isn’t how you fix things
 
Is this because Mexico didn’t pay for the wall? I thought they did? What happened?
 
It will be interesting to see what spending looks like coming out of this. The worry with the government is that these events that result in "temporary" measures become permanent. TARP was enormous for the time, and it is a drop in the bucket if you compare it to what was spent on the CARES, covid relief, and what is being proposed for the infrastructure. If, even after the economy starts again, we are routinely seeing ~$2T bills I think that is the concern. The government doesn't like to seriously reign in anything they do.

Going cheap now would just be dumb and follow the same pitfalls Obama did trying to dig us out of the 2008 recession.
 
This is real and a powder keg waiting to go off. Republicans just had no concern when Trump left the money faucet on with low interest rates. If Biden raises rates, the economy will contract and should but it will hurt. There is no good way out. Interest rates are low and the covid payments to everyone accelerated inflation. Most money is lent to banks and institutions who don't spend their money on normal people stuff so normal people stuff doesn't inflate. When to start seeing normal people stuff inflate, that shows the money finally trickled down.
 
andnowweknow said:
Loving the debt fighters claiming they never stopped caring about spending...clearly bullshit because without fail these same Republicans elected candidates who they knew would balloon the debt.

Here's the reality. Democrats are for the most part fine with spending. Republicans don't really give a shit about spending (or anything else really) if it's their party doing it in pursuit of "the good old days"...

Psyched for infrastructure...get it President Joe!
My perspective on fiscal conservatives is pretty simple. Justin Trudeau is the antichrist of frivolous spending and Singh is a fucking socialist retard.

I wanted Leslyn Lewis but instead I got O'Toole.
Which is fine by me as long as we eject Trudeay
 
The people in Washington who make decision stopped caring about the deficit when it politically benefited them. People like Rand Paul defended every budget ballooning measure from the trillion dollar tax cut to the stimulus.
 
