(1) 1985

(2) Lawrence 'Chunk' Cohen, Clark 'Mouth' Devereaux, Michael 'Mikey' Walsh and Richard 'Data' Wang (The nicknames are enough for the marks.)

(3) The Country Club is foreclosing on the Walshes' house. It wants to knock it and fifty other houses down (including the other protagonists' houses) and build a golf course there. The exact legal/financial situation is not explained and seems quite implausible.

(4) One-Eyed Willy was a pirate and the captain of the Inferno. Carrying much treasure the Inferno fled the Royal Navy into a sea cave, and the Navy blew up the cave, trapping the ship and crew. One-Eyed Willy tried to kill his crew but at least one escaped, and made a map to get back to the Inferno (and the treasure). Although we don't know if One-Eyed Willy killed him after that. Award yourself one or two marks if you were reasonably close.

(5) A doubloon, which has three holes in it corresponding to three landmarks, helping them find the Inferno. 1632



(6) The Fratellis

(7) Chester Copperpot

(8) Their deformed and retarded brother/son 'Sloth'

(9) (a) They bang on and pull at water pipes, causing malfunctions with the drinking fountain, showers and toilet in the Country Club.

(b) They find the bottom of the Old Moss Garden Wishing Well, which is a pleasant environment with a waterfall, coins and light from the surface. Troy, the teenage 'jock' antagonist and son of the Country Club owner, and his two sidekicks are at the top. Troy was also blown off the toilet by the above-mentioned malfunctions. Andy has joined the four main protagonists on their mission. Although she has a date coming up with Brand, Mikey's older brother, another secondary protagonist, who is down in the well with them, she has been hanging out with Troy, but elbowed and left him after he was moving too fast. At first it is decided that Andy will go up to the surface, to Troy and friends, on the well bucket, but instead she sends him back his jacket to mock him, and chooses the side of the Goonies. She later gets together with Brand.

(10) The Fratellis are arrested and Rosalita, the Walshes' maid, finds that Mikey had filled his marble bag with jewels (he swapped the marbles for jewels on the Inferno), and that they are worth enough to pay off the mortgage arrears and avoid foreclosure, preventing the golf course development. The Goonies had gathered up more treasure but the Fratellis caught them and made them surrender it, before the Goonies escaped. The cave collapsed after the Fratellis triggered a booby trap, and the Inferno sailed away unmanned, so the Goonies probably couldn't lay claim to any more treasure.