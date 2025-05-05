mixmastermo
I have Android Auto. It can reqs text messages and Microsoft teams messages while I am driving. It also allows me to respond
This morning as I was driving to work, I got news through Microsoft teams that two members of my team called out sick
I said a bad word out loud in reaction to the news. Then Google asked me if I wanted to reply, and I said no. Then Google said
"Please don't talk to me that way!"
I pissed her off. Do you think there's a chance we could make up?
