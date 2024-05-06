Google translate game.

666
I discovered awhile ago you can visit google translate and convert Chinese to English.
I wish for you to join me and hopefully we can learn something from this.
So main game is you go to google translate and type 20 random chinese characters and see what you get in English. This is mine.
惡警我看資格說要去哪個腸癌打開
'The evil policeman said I should go to which bowel cancer clinic he wanted to see based on his qualifications.'
Edit: In Chinese they add characters together when you type them out.
