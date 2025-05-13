Google search absolutely sucks now. Do you think there will be another super search engine like Google was ever again?

F1980
You can't find shit except the most obvious thing on Google search now and all the other search engines aren't too good, either. You can only find the most basic of queries. Good luck finding anything more than 10 years old. The internet was already fully grown by 2005, and now all that data is forever lost now that Google fucking sucks now
I keep hoping that another search engine will rise up and become as good as Google was back 20 years ago, where you could find ANYTHING.
