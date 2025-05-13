Google search absolutely sucks now. Do you think there will be another super search engine like Google was ever again?

You can't find shit except the most obvious thing on Google search now and all the other search engines aren't too good, either. You can only find the most basic of queries. Good luck finding anything more than 10 years old. The internet was already fully grown by 2005, and now all that data is forever lost now that Google fucking sucks now

I keep hoping that another search engine will rise up and become as good as Google was back 20 years ago, where you could find ANYTHING.
 
Yeah. Chatgpt has taken over google as my main engine. When I do google, I haven't noticed any difference though
 
What cant you find?
 
Google search sucks, and also Google maps is getting worse. I don't know if there's a setting to fix it, but often Google map search history will show you your keyword searches like restaurants instead of the actual places you've visited. I'm guessing they do this to get more revenue.
 
google search told my sister it's okay for bunnies to eat cabbage. google can not be trusted!!!

(don't feed bunnies cabbage!)
 
