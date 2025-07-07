Google Assistant made me sweat and panic for a full day.

This little story can serve as a tool in the future for those who would find themselves in the same situation.



Yesterday I was supposed to order a new passport because my passport had expired. It was going to be more complicated than I could have imagined. I opened my Android phone to search for a phone number, but a keyboard didn't appear and I swiped everywhere with my finger to get a response. I decided to restart the phone for better luck. (Here and there I hadn't noticed that I had turned on Google Assistant for some reason). My phone restarts and I get to login. But nothing happens when I enter my password. I try restarting a couple of times but the same thing, a keyboard doesn't appear. I calm down as I was already stressed.



Since today's society requires that you have a device with internet access and a bankID (it functions as a digital ID to log in to authorities, your bank, hospitals, payments, etc.), the normal person goes into a state of panic if their phone is stolen or breaks when they need it daily.



I drove to the nearest large electronics store to buy a new phone. This is where I learned my first lesson.



1. I need an NFC reader to be able to recognize NFC tags that are found on ID documents, among other things. (But the seller didn't mention to me that a driver's license won't work)



I insert my SIM card and immediately start downloading the bankID app and my bank. I follow the instructions and get to the last instruction to have NFC turned on on the phone and have your passport or national ID ready. But I only have a driver's license and my passport has expired. To calm myself down and get my mind off things, I call the police number to make an appointment. But I am told by the electronic voice that I need a bankID to make an appointment.



I call my bank for advice. There I am told that they can make an exception and that they will send me attachments where I should put my driver's license on their document and put it in a scanner and send it back by post. This can take a few days I am told. I am stressed on the phone and wonder why I was able to get a bankID with a few clicks a few years ago and why it should be so complicated now. He said that in 2024 the security rules for bankID were changed to make it more difficult for fraudsters. He is sending me the documents by regular post.



I'm starting to think back. What did I press to make the phone not work. Then I remembered that half of my screen was covered and I couldn't swipe it away. I searched the internet with my last line and got Google Assistant. There were a lot of suggestions and a lot of Android users who had the same problem. How did they get rid of the problem?



- Some people just rebooted.



- Others needed to go into safe mode.



- Using another device to see which devices had the keyboard program installed and reinstall it on the faulty phone.



I tried everything but it simply didn't work. I read about a guy who had tried an external keyboard and there I got a new lesson again.



2. OTG (On-The-Go) is a USB transmission technology that allows a device to connect to an external device such as a keyboard or mouse using an OTG cable.



However, he wrote that it didn't work on all phones even though they had OTG. I took a chance and went to 3 different places before I came to a HiFi store that had such an OTG cable. Of course I wasn't allowed to open the box it was in to try it and paid right away, a sum of over 30 dollars. (I had checked online stores that sold for 4-5 dollars)



I prayed to a higher power before I connected a regular keyboard to my phone and it worked!!!! I was ridiculously happy.



The first thing I did was deactivate and force quit Google assistant. That damn program had even turned off my Gboard keyboard program for some reason.



And with that, I have a new, redundant phone that I can't return because I've already opened the box.