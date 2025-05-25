Google AI states that Kyokushin punches are more powerful than Boxing

Brown Belt
Nov 2, 2024
3,428
1,923
"Kyokushin and boxing punches differ primarily in technique, target, and power generation. Kyokushin punches are often described as more powerful and impactful, emphasizing a more direct, forceful strike, while boxing punches prioritize speed, snap, and precision"

Key Differences in Punching:

Power:
Kyokushin punches are often perceived as having greater raw power due to the emphasis on conditioning and full-body power generation. Boxers, however, can generate significant force with their punches, especially when utilizing techniques like the "snap" in a jab.


What a joke.
 
Boxers, however, can generate significant force with their punches, especially when utilizing techniques like the "snap" in a jab.

AI is really scary. Look how intelligent it is
 
