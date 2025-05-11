Goodbye Bobby Knuckles, it’s was a good run for quite a few years

Vampire life
Welcome to gatekeeper status my friend
I think RDR is much better than Vettoei and Costa. It's no shame for Bobby, he's arguably sticking around more efficiently than Izzy even after being khamzat'dBit dramatic when he's been beating guys like Vettori and Costa lol
Not exactly any more elite than RDR.
I think so too. Costa is the Chandler of MW so we really don't know where he stands at the moment compared to the top 15.I think RDR is much better than Vettoei and Costa. It's no shame for Bobby, he's arguably sticking around more efficiently than Izzy even after being khamzat'd
Don't count your chickens before they hatch. Will be interesting to see how he looks on is return.
I am sure he is getting the best medical care that money can buy to fix that jaw issue.
He did? Like whoreaper will make easy work of rdr there are levels to this and reaper made a career of beating up grapplers
He won’t be able to get close enough and if he does he will be on his back or in the clinch and being undersized that’s a really bad place to be for himThere is only one Khamzat, Robert will knock out RDR.
reaper will make easy work of rdr there are levels to this and reaper made a career of beating up grapplers