Goodbye Bobby Knuckles, it’s was a good run for quite a few years

Don't count your chickens before they hatch. Will be interesting to see how he looks on is return.

I am sure he is getting the best medical care that money can buy to fix that jaw issue.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I think RDR is much better than Vettoei and Costa. It's no shame for Bobby, he's arguably sticking around more efficiently than Izzy even after being khamzat'd
Click to expand...
I think so too. Costa is the Chandler of MW so we really don't know where he stands at the moment compared to the top 15.
 
Is he a gatekeeper, or a guy always a fight and two away from a title fight?
 
Agree, but he's a gatekeeper for the stars. Some gatekeepers are gatekeepers for fighters who are showing promise but aren't quite there yet. At least Whittaker is a gatekeeper for potential title fighters.
 
Agreed. He has never been the same since the Dricus fight. He recently admitted he doubts everything now. RDR is going to run through him, unfortunately. I really like Whittaker. Whittaker is the real deal. Such a great human being and champion.
 
Last edited:
Yeah I don't see Rob beating RDR. Rob's blitzing style is terrible into a guy like RDR who wants you to be close to him so he can clinch you up and take you down..
 
Contempt said:
Don't count your chickens before they hatch. Will be interesting to see how he looks on is return.

I am sure he is getting the best medical care that money can buy to fix that jaw issue.
Click to expand...

I’m surprised he’s fighting so soon

That was serious
 
Bobby was an undersized MW we all know it

RDR is huge

We saw Bobby reaching to try to hit Izzy and Izzy doesn’t grapple
It’s going to be awful for Whitaker and will gatekeeper him forever
- he doesn’t stand a chance bad matchup
 
infinite666 said:
reaper will make easy work of rdr there are levels to this and reaper made a career of beating up grapplers
Click to expand...

I agree. Khamzat is just a freak. Not really a lot of dudes, if any, who can just manhandle Bobby like that. I don’t think RDR has the physicality to force grappling on a good counterwrestler like Bobby. This fight plays out on the feet, and Bobby will just get on his bicycle and dot RDR up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,431
Messages
57,286,746
Members
175,623
Latest member
Nivek

Share this page

Back
Top