Good stoppage Ige Woodson

BANG Ige rocks Woodson.

BANG Ige rocks the doodoo that Woodson was planning to push out next week.

WOODSON goes for a single. !!!

We get like 7 or 10 unanswered Ige shots to Woodson's head.

Ref is like yah, I don't wanna be the guy who gets blasted for late stoppage, besides, this fight is over.

Then towel hanger and Rogan and Anik are all like "early stoppage," because they are all girly males who prefer sausage.

Just sayin
 
nah woodson was on his way up and clearly talked to the ref after the stoppage without seeming jelly legged so I don't think it was definitive enough to step in. And the hammer fists ige was landing weren't the worst shots to take, it's not like it was a manuel torres-dober type of situation
 
BigGucciSosa said:
So we were on our way to a robbery lmao
Not at all. Both rounds were competitive & Ige was landing the thudding shots. I had it 1-1 with Ige on pace to win round 3. Although Ige by DEC at +400 was my play so I was a little disappointed in the stoppage. Seen much worse tho
 
BigGucciSosa said:
So we were on our way to a robbery lmao
Ige was winning the MMA fight. Bigger shots, advancing and mixing in grappling. He was making Woodson react to his shots.
Woodson was winning the boxing fight by landing long shots at range.

MMA is an offensive sport. Ige should have been up 2 rounds.
 
Iggy is the GOAT. Fuck the haters.
 
No, I like to shit on DC and Joe as much as the next guy but that was definitely early. Woodson was definitely in trouble and was probably gonna take more of a beating, but he should’ve let it go for at least another few seconds to see what happens..
 
McSpikes said:
Bad stoppage. Prolly robbed us of seeing Woodson getting up and then getting knocked out cold tho
Yep, Ige would've sent Woodson back to the middleweight division where he belongs
 
