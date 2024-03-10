Good shows to watch with a girl

Do you guys know any good shows to watch with girlfriend? I'm always looking for new stuff for us to watch but I have no idea what's good and I figure you guys probably have seen a lot.

Right now we mostly watch Shark Tank, The Floor, Bar Rescue, Hells Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, and sometimes crime documentaries.

Do you guys got any suggestions or what is your go to show to watch with a girl. I want to be able to enjoy the show too.
 
