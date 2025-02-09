  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Good riddance

I don’t know why this rematch even happened, Strictland and his whole schtick is just lame, he wants to stab you at the press conference he wants to jump you in the stands he wants to fight you on the street and then the bell goes and he wants to throw three jabs and three teep kicks per round then say he got robbed when he loses the decision.

Fuck him and that stupid mustache, back to the under card and Fight night events, long overdue.
 
You mark my words. When his career is over, he's going to be a mess. Like Mayhem Miller levels of dysfunction.

He basically trains the exact same way he fights. Full volume.

For every 5 round fight he appears in, he's done 500 'training' rounds the same way.

There's a lot of CTE and drug abuse in his future.
 
Frustrating to watch DeSean. He should've at least went out on his shield.
 
bro this fight sucked so fucking bad, just flailing, arm punching, and some blood which made the crowd excited even though strickland never got rocked at any point by anything ddp threw and vice versa.
 
He makes opponents (minus Periera) look shittier than they are too.

Can't stand watching this guy.
 
He’s a gym rat always has been. Has these crazy stories of kicking guys asses in sparring and just shows up to the fights for a paycheck.
 
It was hilarious how he just kept eating hard shots, and still tried to win by landing some jabs

I don't know what he's been doing in camp. Did he think that DDP would be LESS active this time around?
 
Yea sean isnt even fighting mma, he should fuck off and go fight bare knuckle boxing
 
Nobody wanted this rematch except Dana. Should have been Khamzat.
 
