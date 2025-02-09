Good riddance

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 22,491
- Reaction score
- 24,656
I don’t know why this rematch even happened, Strictland and his whole schtick is just lame, he wants to stab you at the press conference he wants to jump you in the stands he wants to fight you on the street and then the bell goes and he wants to throw three jabs and three teep kicks per round then say he got robbed when he loses the decision.
Fuck him and that stupid mustache, back to the under card and Fight night events, long overdue.
Fuck him and that stupid mustache, back to the under card and Fight night events, long overdue.