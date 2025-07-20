Good outcome

Agreed. Max was way too fast for Dustin. He even hurt Dustin in the last 10. Glad Dustin had his moments. It was a great showing for him. Max def has some pop at 55. There should be some interesting matchups for him.Glad Max got one back, also. Glad Dustin didn’t get finished in front of his (home), crowd, and his retirement fight.
Dustin looked like he knew it too. Just couldn't pull the trigger like he used to.First time I’ve seen Dustin look really old in there. Max was so much faster than him. Congrats on a great career Dustin!!
It’s a great time to retire. Ideally he should’ve retired after the Islam fight, but anything beyond tonight would probably be a sad decline with a string of defeats versus people who have no business beating him.Dustin looked like he knew it too. Just couldn't pull the trigger like he used to.
Dustin has never been fast. He's always been accurate and had good power.First time I’ve seen Dustin look really old in there. Max was so much faster than him. Congrats on a great career Dustin!!
Every single time Sherdog has said Max is done, he puts on a excellent performance!
It wasn’t just lack of speed, couldn't pull the trigger and sometimes his legs looked like they were stuck in mud. He just looked old to me. Maybe he over trained, because he did look in great shape. Sometimes older fighters overtrain and it takes it out of them.Dustin has never been fast. He's always been accurate and had good power.
He fought well, especially after that rough 1st round. He just couldn't corner Max to work his hands enough. But lots of fighters have had the same problem.
I wanted Max to get one on Dustin, but I'm happy for both that it was an exciting and very competitive fight.
Had it 5-0 for MaxGlad Max got one back, also glad Dustin didn’t get finished or completely blown out in front of his home crowd in his retirement fight. No losers in this fight..
Even if you did every round was at least competitive except for round 1.Had it 5-0 for Max
Max needs to beat another top 5 guy, then he'll have an strong case for a title shot.Good fight but Max should absolutely not get a title fight after this. Beating a retiring guy who has 1 win in 3 years doesn't warrant a rematch against someone who KO'd you less than a year ago. Max should focus on fun "legacy" fights because 4 straight losses in title fights really doesn't have me clamoring to see him get another. The title scene needs new blood
Wanted Max by KO. I felt he let off the gas when he had Dustin in trouble a few times. Mac was playing nice in those times but it’s all good.Glad Max got one back, also glad Dustin didn’t get finished or completely blown out in front of his home crowd in his retirement fight. No losers in this fight..
I can still see them giving it to max. They shouldn't but I could see it happening.Good fight but Max should absolutely not get a title fight after this. Beating a retiring guy who has 1 win in 3 years doesn't warrant a rematch against someone who KO'd you less than a year ago. Max should focus on fun "legacy" fights because 4 straight losses in title fights really doesn't have me clamoring to see him get another. The title scene needs new blood
lol max won 4-1 on almost every mma website scorecard and a couple had it 5-0. Dustin didn’t come close to winning that fight. I like Dustin too, but it really wasn’t that close of a fight. And yes max is my favorite current mma fighter, but it really wasn’t close from a score card standpoint. As a Dustin fan too, I think the ufc should have pitted him against a guy he would have had a better chance of beating. Max holloway was never going to be that guy. But at least Dustin chose a guy he knew would make it a dog fight for him. Props for that.Yeah. That was about perfect. Outside of the first round, it could have gone either way. Probably better that Max takes it, but this is as close as I could get to my split draw.
I don't think so. Max's coaches are constantly yelling at him to "be smart."Wanted Max by KO. I felt he let off the gas when he had Dustin in trouble a few times. Mac was playing nice in those times but it’s all good.