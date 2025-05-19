Richmma80
Americans have started to become more confident in the economy since 2021
The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released Monday revealed the first net-positive rating on the strength of the U.S. economy since July 2021, the first few months of former President Joe Biden's administration.
When asked "how strong do you think the U.S. economy is today?" a majority of registered voters polled saw it as "strong" under Trump compared to "weak" for almost the entirety of the Biden administration.