Economy Good news! First positive economic rating since 2021

Americans have started to become more confident in the economy since 2021


The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released Monday revealed the first net-positive rating on the strength of the U.S. economy since July 2021, the first few months of former President Joe Biden's administration.

When asked "how strong do you think the U.S. economy is today?" a majority of registered voters polled saw it as "strong" under Trump compared to "weak" for almost the entirety of the Biden administration.
KaNesDeath said:
Everyone in my industry forward planning is based upon an upcoming recession.
Really? What field?

Everyone here(sales/marketing) is gearing up and pushing forward new initiatives. Scopes are getting bigger this year, and not at the agreed upon rate we were aiming for last year.

Not saying one is right or wrong. Just interested.
 
That poll is some weird shit.

A full 25% of people think Trump making the 2017 tax cuts permanent will lead to a decrease in the national debt. lol.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Food industry thats indirectly tourism related three months out of the year.
Oh... I see. That makes sense then. Can definitely see how current events could have negative effects for you all. The companies I work with are in energy commodities, so unless some catastrophic shit goes down, we will still be in good shape. Fingers crossed. For both of us.
 
Yep, Panicans unraveling.

And the One Big Beautiful Bill hasn’t even passed yet.
 
