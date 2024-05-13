Good movies with famous action stars that are overlooked

Timecop - JCVD
Better than all his other movies with exception of Bloodsport, but never see it on tv or even mentioned by fans. I think even JCVD agrees as he makes it a point to give this movie a shoutout in his series Jean Claude VanJohnson

Snatch - Jason Statham
This one gets overlooked by his fans I think because he’s not an invincible tough guy in this movie, but is by far the best movie he has ever starred in.

The Specialist - Sylvester Stallone
Not his best, but solid. James Woods killed it as the main antagonist
 
I don't think there an Arnold movie that I don't enjoy, outside of his early crap like Hercules in New York.

But even his lesser films like eraser, last action hero, and last stand I thoroughly enjoyed.
 
I agree with your timecop pick. It's a one of JCVD best films.
 
Seemed like this was always close to his most praised film to me but personally I think Hard Target is much more underrated(besides the snake gif anyway), by far his best film and Woo's best American film as well.

It did well at the box office at the time but seemed like it was pretty quickly forgotten when 80's style larger than life actioners went out of fashion.
 
Executive Decision with Steven Seagal

Supposedly Seagal was marked for death early in the movie when he fell out of an airplane at 30000 feet, but he was hard to kill and landed in Russia half past dead, and became the foreigner and the mercenary for justice: the perfect weapon, above the law and out for justice

steven-seagal-dance-hotdogdance.gif
 
Showdown In Little Tokyo- Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee
Nothing amazing about this movie but I think it is a fun movie with good chemistry between Lundgren and Lee. Also, it has a great looking Tia Carrere. For those who don't know who that is it is the Hawaiian woman in True Lies and Wayne's World.

The Substitute- Tom Berenger
I expected this movie to be a whole lot worse than I imagined. Turned out to be pretty decent imo. I also did not mind the sequel even though Tom I don't think was in those sequels.

The Night Comes For Us- Iko Uwais
I really liked this film. It is crazy violent but for some reason in this movie it never bothered me and I thought it was one of the better Netflix films.

Police Story (1985)- Jackie Chan
In America Rumble In The Bronx gets the love it deserves but the original Police Story is awesome. In fact, I would say the first 4 Police Story series are really good. In America you might know Police Story 3 as Supercop and Police Story 4 as First Strike.
 
I would say the early 90's generally is a good era for underrated actions because again that style of film went out of fashion within a few years and so they didnt really have the time to build up a fanbase.

Stuff like Predator 2 and Robocop 2 I'd guess are getting their dues more now but you have some films like say Ricochet with Denzel in it which rarely get talked about despite being very fun.
 
