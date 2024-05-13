Good movies with famous action stars that are overlooked

Showdown In Little Tokyo- Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee

Nothing amazing about this movie but I think it is a fun movie with good chemistry between Lundgren and Lee. Also, it has a great looking Tia Carrere. For those who don't know who that is it is the Hawaiian woman in True Lies and Wayne's World.



The Substitute- Tom Berenger

I expected this movie to be a whole lot worse than I imagined. Turned out to be pretty decent imo. I also did not mind the sequel even though Tom I don't think was in those sequels.



The Night Comes For Us- Iko Uwais

I really liked this film. It is crazy violent but for some reason in this movie it never bothered me and I thought it was one of the better Netflix films.



Police Story (1985)- Jackie Chan

In America Rumble In The Bronx gets the love it deserves but the original Police Story is awesome. In fact, I would say the first 4 Police Story series are really good. In America you might know Police Story 3 as Supercop and Police Story 4 as First Strike.