Good movies with famous action stars that are overlooked

UberHere
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2024
- Messages
- 116
- Reaction score
- 145
Timecop - JCVD
Better than all his other movies with exception of Bloodsport, but never see it on tv or even mentioned by fans. I think even JCVD agrees as he makes it a point to give this movie a shoutout in his series Jean Claude VanJohnson
Snatch - Jason Statham
This one gets overlooked by his fans I think because he’s not an invincible tough guy in this movie, but is by far the best movie he has ever starred in.
The Specialist - Sylvester Stallone
Not his best, but solid. James Woods killed it as the main antagonist
