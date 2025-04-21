Good Movies that are like 2 completely different movies duct taped together but it works... sort of

Spoiler the 2nd part with the exception of a couple little lines or scene I could take it or leave it, that's just me though, I think there are better war films or series.

So the obvious example I expect to get back from that thread title is "Full Metal Jacket"The movie that I am watching right now is "The Plaace Beyond The Pines"I had remembered the fist act or vignette or whatever as being maybe a half hour.... nope it is a whole HOUR AND A HALF before the kids even show up and have their first lines/scene. With slight adjustments in editing you could role the credits without the last hour, cue music and some explanatory text on screen and have a complete 90 min movie.The last hour- AJ and Jason are the leads, the protagonists, that is a DRASTIC perspective shift.I have seen this film a few times and am always really.impressed by Emory Cohen. It seems like his first fairly legit role, all the prior flics on his IMDB all scream indie to me... and yet he crushes it in this role. The scene when his dad his grabbing him and he cries but is clearly trying to act tough, that was skillful, and his whole vibe with the bully/fish out of water/city kid douchebag... he nailed it ino.Anyway.... what are some other movies that fit the "two completely different films" sub category?And preferably:[X] good movies[X] very distinct switch, either huge switch in tone/genre, or change in perspective/protagonist