Movies GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE (First Teaser Trailer)

Teaser Trailer for Gore Verbinski's GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE

A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. Starring: Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz and Juno Temple. February 13 - Only in Theaters.

 
