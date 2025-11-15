Dragonlordxxxxx
Teaser Trailer for Gore Verbinski's GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE
A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. Starring: Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz and Juno Temple. February 13 - Only in Theaters.
